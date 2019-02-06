The time has come -- National Signing Day, the end of a long process that for some kids in this class began years ago.

One way or another, USC will know what its 2019 recruiting haul looks like by the end of Wednesday.

The Trojans signed 19 recruits during the early signing period back in December and entered the day holding six additional commitments from wide receivers Kyle Ford and Puka Nacua and defensive backs Jaylen Watson, Kaulana Makaula, Dorian Hewett and Jayden Williams.

With four early enrollees counting towards the Trojans' 2018 numbers, they can take up to 29 in this class.

Will Nacua, a highly-coveted 4-star WR, stay on board after visiting Washington, UCLA and Oregon the last couple weeks? Will 4-star OT Enokk Vimahi choose USC, Ohio State or Oklahoma? Will the Trojans flip 4-star Arkansas CB commit Adonis Otey?

Those are the major storylines Wednesday for USC. Follow along for live updates all day. Here's a breakdown of what to look for: