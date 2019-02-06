National Signing Day Tracker: Live updates on USC's 2019 class
The time has come -- National Signing Day, the end of a long process that for some kids in this class began years ago.
One way or another, USC will know what its 2019 recruiting haul looks like by the end of Wednesday.
The Trojans signed 19 recruits during the early signing period back in December and entered the day holding six additional commitments from wide receivers Kyle Ford and Puka Nacua and defensive backs Jaylen Watson, Kaulana Makaula, Dorian Hewett and Jayden Williams.
With four early enrollees counting towards the Trojans' 2018 numbers, they can take up to 29 in this class.
Will Nacua, a highly-coveted 4-star WR, stay on board after visiting Washington, UCLA and Oregon the last couple weeks? Will 4-star OT Enokk Vimahi choose USC, Ohio State or Oklahoma? Will the Trojans flip 4-star Arkansas CB commit Adonis Otey?
Those are the major storylines Wednesday for USC. Follow along for live updates all day. Here's a breakdown of what to look for:
Officially signed ...
7:40 a.m., Kyle Ford, 4-star WR (Orange Lutheran HS)
-Ford has sent in his signed National Letter of Intent. While the Trojans lost 5-star early enrollee Bru McCoy to Texas, they hold onto Ford, who is rehabbing his way back from a torn ACL but has incredible upside. He's ranked the No. 9 WR and No. 65 overall prospect in the 2019 class.
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @Ford_Kyle6! The 5-star receiver is a playmaker of the highest caliber.#FightOn | #NSD pic.twitter.com/4OgTMSqFv7— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 6, 2019
8:10 a.m. 3-star DB Tuasivi Nomura (Corona Centennial HS)
-Nomura ended any remaining suspense with his announcement Wednesday morning that he is signing with USC over UCLA and Louisville. Here's what Nomura had to say leading into his announcement.
8:10 a.m. 3-star CB Jayden Williams (Corona Centennial HS)
-Williams committed to USC on Tuesday night over Washington. He was offered a week and a half ago, but the Trojans came aggressively after him in that time. Read more about his decision here.
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @sivinomura!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 6, 2019
The long-haired linebacker was a productive and versatile defensive playmaker at Corona Centennial.#FightOn | #NSD pic.twitter.com/Zd7hB0vlCH
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @OfficialxJayden!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 6, 2019
Williams is another big time athlete added to the defensive back room under new coach Greg Burns.#FightOn | #NSD pic.twitter.com/Ap7Y2kdXZa
8:25 a.m, 4-star CB Adonis Otey (Blakman HS/Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
-Otey flipped from his commitment to Arkansas, as expected. USC impressed him on his official visit two weekends ago and ultimately swayed him to LA. Our Woody Wommack talked to Otey about his decision. Read the full story here.
Otey is the ninth (and presumably final) DB USC adds to its 2019 class.
Watch video of his announcement here (starting at 45:30):
RESPECT MY DECISION OR JACK ABOUT IT 💯 pic.twitter.com/l20Rhh4D45— Adonis Otey ✌🏾 💰 CLAMP❌CREW (@d1dizzle) February 6, 2019
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @d1dizzle!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 6, 2019
Adonis Otey is an elite athlete who played 5 different positions as a high school senior in Tennessee.#FightOn | #NSD pic.twitter.com/QGOGPALlN4
8:30 a.m., JUCO cornerback Jaylen Watson (Ventura College)
-Watson committed to USC two weekends ago after his official visit. He chose the Trojans over UTEP, Toledo, Texas Tech and Boise State. Originally from Augusta, Ga., and listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Watson had 4 interceptions, 13 pass break-ups and 43 tackles this season for Ventura. Read more here.
9:20 a.m., 3-star safety Dorian Hewett (North Shore HS/Houston, Texas)
-Hewitt committed to USC on Tuesday evening just days after taking an official visit to USC and saying "it felt like home for me." Read more about his commitment here.
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @thefuture124!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 6, 2019
Dorian Hewett is a hard-hitting safety from Houston who led his team to a Texas state championship.#FightOn | #NSD pic.twitter.com/8hb7BWSoaQ
9:55 a.m.
-2-star safety Kaulana Makaula (Punahou School/Honolulu, Hawaii) has signed his NLI. That gives USC nine defensive backs in the 2019 class. Makaula committed a week and a half ago.
Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @kaulana_makaula!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 6, 2019
The Hawaiian defensive back played with several of his future USC teammates in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.#FightOn | #NSD pic.twitter.com/CPE1aD7c3c
11:30 a.m.
Sources tell TrojanSports USC has announced its full class for today -- 26 members.
Remaining announcements/signings (all times PT)
11:20 a.m.
-4-star wide receiver Kyle Ford (Orange Lutheran HS) has a ceremony at his school. Ford committed to USC on Jan. 5 and has already sent in his signed NLI this morning.
11:30 a.m.
-4-star wide receiver Puka Nacua (Orem HS/Orem, Utah) announces his choice and signs his NLI. Nacua has been committed to USC since the summer, but he will announce a final decision between the Trojans, Washington, UCLA, Oregon and Utah.
4:30 p.m.
-3-star offensive tackle Dawand Jones (Ben Davis HS/Indianapolis, Ind.) announces his decision and signs his NLI. Jones is choosing between Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, USC and Florida.
Ones who got away
-4-star running back Darwin Barlow signed with TCU. USC tried to flip the longtime Horned Frogs commit late in the process, hosting him on an official visit a couple weeks back.
-4-star offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku HS/Kahuku, Hawaii) announces he's signing with Ohio State. USC once held a big lead with him until Oklahoma became the frontrunner. The Sooners didn't have room for him after the transfer of Jalen Hurts, prompting Vimahi to choose Ohio State.
-4-star all-purpose back Keilan Robinson sticks with his Alabama pledge and signs with the Crimson Tide.
-3-star offensive tackle Hunter Hill (Orem HS/Orem, Utah) announces he is signing with Utah State. It's likely that USC pulled its offer from the Washington State commit given that high school teammate Puka Nacua is not planning to sign with the Trojans.