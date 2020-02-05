**Take advantage of our National Signing Day special -- buy a new monthly subscription and we'll add an extra two months free. The offer is valid through Thursday night. Must use promo code: NSD3for1. New subscribers, follow this link . Past subscribers can sign into their existing accounts and start here .**

This was always going to be a quiet National Signing Day for USC, but the Trojans were hoping to make at least a little more noise Wednesday.

Instead, they end up with only one addition -- 3-star tight end Jack Yary, who is the son of Trojans legend Ron Yary and re-committed to USC on Monday.

The anticipation for the day, though, was built around the announcement of 4-star running back Michael Drennen II (Coffman HS/Dublin, Ohio), who maintained suspense for his final decision between USC and Kentucky.

He chose the Wildcats a little after 3:30 p.m. PT, leaving USC without the running back it needed and, more to the point, without another 4-star prospect to give its recruiting ranking at least some boost and the finish to this class at least some oomph.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Trojans were No. 64 in the Rivals rankings -- the program's previous low in the rankings, which date back to 2002, was the No. 18 finish last year. USC also ranks last among all Pac-12 teams. It's hard to dismiss those numbers.

The low ranking is in part a function of signing only 13 players (so far, at least). The Trojans were believed to have room for only 2-3 more prospects anyway due to a small departing senior class and the overall scholarship count. But more to the point, USC simply missed out on most of its top targets -- and in many cases its secondary targets -- this cycle. That's what stings.

The situation at running back serves as a prime example. Back in the spring and summer, USC was all in on 5-star RB Bijan Robinson (Tucson, Ariz.) and felt optimistic before he chose and later signed with Texas. They really coveted 3-star all-purpose back Ty Jordan (Mesquite, Texas) and looked to be the leaders for him before he committed to Texas and later flipped to Utah. There were other misses along the way too at the position before the Trojans finally gained traction with Drennen late in the cycle.

They hosted him on a positive official visit in December and went back for in-home visits in January. In the meantime, they also hosted 3-star RB Elijah Turner (Buford, Ga.) and, according to Turner, told him if Drennen passed on the spot it was his. Turner came off his visit ready to wait for the Trojans. But, he said, at some point Tuesday he was told by the USC staff that they expected to land the other RB (Drennen) and there would not be a spot for him, so he promptly committed to Charlotte and signed with the 49ers in the morning.

It's hard to know what USC was told by Drennen, what pressure Turner was facing from Charlotte to claim his spot in that class, etc. Thus, it's hard to levy a definitive judgment on how that all played out. Regardless, it's all just part of the larger narrative.

Drennen chose Kentucky. Turner was already off the table. And consequently USC has no running back in this class, as it heads into its final season with Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, after which it will have two scholarship running backs (Markese Stepp and Kenan Christon) and whoever it can add in 2021.

So it went this cycle.

USC is not technically done. The Trojans remain in pursuit of QB Cade Fennegan, who is completing a two-year church mission in Argentina early this summer. He has been committed to Boise State, but his past connection with USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has him weighing his options now. No decision is expected until next week at the earliest.

But that too speaks to the trials of USC's 2020 class -- unable to recover quickly from 5-star QB Bryce Young flipping to Alabama in September, the Trojans failed to secure another quarterback in the early signing period, got beat out by Baylor for 3-star QB Blake Shapen this week and are now chasing a final lead into South America.

That really kind of sums it all up in a way.

There could be another late surprise. There could be graduate transfer additions at some point. But for now, this is where the Trojans end up -- with two 4-star signees and just one Rivals250 prospect. (Drennen would have boosted both those tallies).

-4-star WR Gary Bryant (Corona Centennial HS) -- signed and enrolled early, rated the No. 46 prospect nationally.

-4-star OL Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS) -- signed

-3-star WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS) -- signed and enrolled early

-3-star DT Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS) -- signed and enrolled early

-3-star DE Tuli Tuipulotu (Lawndale HS) -- signed

-3-star DT Jamar Sekona (Marin Catholic HS/Kentfield, Calif.) -- signed

-3-star OL Courtland Ford (Cedar Hill HS/Cedar Hill, Texas) -- signed

-3-star OL Casey Collier (Barbers Hill HS/Mont Belvieu, Texas) -- signed

-3-star OL Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) -- signed

-3-star OL Caadyn Stephen (Camas HS/Camas, Wash.) -- signed

-3-star OL Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS/Los Gatos, Calif.) -- signed

-3-star TE Jack Yary (Murrieta Valley HS) -- signed

-2-star K Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) -- signed and enrolled early

**USC also has commitments from preferred walk-ons LB Danny Lockhart (St. John Bosco HS) and RB Matt Colombo (St. John Bosco).

