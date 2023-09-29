What is the latest on Colorado’s notable injuries?

Nicolette Edwards: At Oregon, Shilo Sanders suffered the impacts of a hard tackle and he later went to the ER when the team landed back in Colorado. From head coach Deion Sanders' comments on Tuesday, the safety, who leads the Pac-12 with 21 solo tackles, is questionable heading into the matchup with USC.

“He's doing better but went to the hospital right after we landed,” Deion Sanders said. “... We're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend. He's a viable part of our secondary and our team.”

Two other starting personnel in the secondary, safety Myles Slusher and cornerback Travis Hunter, are out with injuries as well. Slusher suffered an injury in CU’s season opener against TCU and hasn’t played since. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig has stepped up in Slusher’s role, and through three games, he recorded 18 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Jahquez Robinson, who transferred from Alabama, saw his first action all season at Oregon as he was coming off of injury. At corner, he recorded one interception and 3 total tackles. However, as the Buffs were working in new defensive backs, including Travis Jay, who also saw his first action, the secondary (and the Buffs entire defense) was in shambles at Autzen Stadium.

If Sanders is unable to play on Saturday, fans could see Robinson replace him at safety. Other available safeties include Vito Tisdale, Rodrick Ward and freshman Jaden Milliner-Jones.

As for Hunter, he recently met up with Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn, who had that controversial hit on Hunter, to chat, go bowling and just hang out.

What did the loss at Oregon reveal and how did it change your outlook for this team?

Edwards: Going into Oregon, I actually had the Buffs beating the Ducks simply because Colorado had found a way to win in the three games prior. However, the outcome at Oregon was not what I anticipated whatsoever -- what ensued in the 42-6 loss was quite uncharacteristic for the Buffs.