Predictions: Jerome Myles, Florida and Auburn add five-stars, USC adds LB

With National Signing Day just hours away, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney makes some predictions heading into the big day.

1. JEROME MYLES WILL PICK TEXAS A&M

After Jerome Myles' decommitment from USC over the weekend, all signs point to the elite receiver from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon picking Texas A&M. Myles was in College Station over the weekend and even though the Aggies lost to Texas, the high four-star loved his time there and seeing that electric environment was a selling point as well. Since early in his recruitment, Myles was enamored with Texas A&M and the feeling was that if he followed through with a late visit there then the Trojans could be in trouble in keeping his pledge. That turned out to be the case. Not only have the Aggies highly interested Myles for a long time but his Corner Canyon quarterback, four-star Helaman Casuga, is already committed to the Aggies in their 2026 class. It would be a shocker at this point if Myles ended up elsewhere.

2. FLORIDA WILL CLOSE WITH AT LEAST ONE FIVE-STAR

Hylton Stubbs

No program has been hotter on the recruiting trail over the last many weeks than Florida, which has almost a dozen flips in its class and now the Gators sit with the No. 13 class overall. That is a far cry higher than during the rough patches of Florida’s season when nothing went right. Florida could close even stronger. The Gators are trending heavily to flip five-star safety Hylton Stubbs from Miami and they might not be done in Jacksonville after that, either. Florida is still working on Stubbs’ teammate, five-star receiver Jaime Ffrench, who visited recently but remains committed to Texas, along with five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines. Thomas remains committed to Florida State but Florida and LSU have been trying hard to flip him amid FSU’s firing of offensive line coach Alex Atkins and a disastrous 2-10 season.

3. MADDEN FARAIMO WILL STAY CLOSE TO HOME

Madden Faraimo

There was a time where it felt like Madden Faraimo’s commitment to Notre Dame was a foregone conclusion. The four-star linebacker from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic loved the challenge of Notre Dame, the high-level academics, the linebacker history and during an offseason visit to South Bend he had some long talks with fellow Southern California linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa about being there. It seemed to all be setting up for Faraimo to eventually commit but every time he would visit, the four-star would leave without making his pledge. USC continued to recruit the in-state linebacker, kept massaging the relationships around Faraimo and the word was if he showed up at the Notre Dame-USC game over the weekend then the Trojans could then emerge as the favorite. There is no definitive answer yet on what Faraimo is going to do but it sure sounds like USC is guardedly optimistic and the Notre Dame isn’t so sure anymore.

4. AUBURN WILL KEEP ITS STAR QB COMMIT AND ADD A FIVE-STAR

Deuce Knight