USC continues to prioritize top 2026 CB Elbert Hill following latest visit

USC made a strong enough impression on top-ranked 2026 cornerback Elbert Hill during his first visit to Los Angeles this offseason to convince him to make a return trip to watch spring practice over the weekend.

Hill was already eager to get back out to USC as soon as his last trip with the Trojans ended.

So, the 5-foot-10 recruit from Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio was back on campus Saturday to watch the team go through practice. It gave Hill the chance to see Doug Belk, Trovon Reed, D'Anton Lynn and the rest of the USC coaches on the field and in their own element for the first time after he made that winter visit in late January.

USC is already on the short list for the five-star recruit, who has lined up an official visit with the Trojans for June.

Lincoln Riley's program is in a good position for the top-rated prospect from Ohio, but it was still an important visit for Hill to make at this stage of the process.

Feeling like a priority is key in any recruitment, and USC's staff has made it clear how much it wants the elite cornerback wearing Trojans colors next year.