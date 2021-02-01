TrojanSports - Recruiting Exit Interview: WR Kyron Ware-Hudson on his winding path to USC

Recruiting Exit Interview: WR Kyron Ware-Hudson on his winding path to USC
**As a precursor to our upcoming signature USC Next Up series of in-depth feature stories on the Trojans' incoming freshmen, we also conducted some Recruiting Exit Interviews, going back through the memorable moments, anecdotes and reflections on the recruiting process.**
USC will most likely wrap up its 2021 recruiting class on National Signing Day this Wednesday, and TrojanSports.com has been reflecting back on the end of the recruiting process with the program's signees to this point.
In the latest installment of our Recruiting Exit Interviews series, we catch up with 4-star Rivals100 WR signee Kyron Ware-Hudson, who flipped from Oregon to the Trojans in December.
The No. 88-ranked prospect nationally, the Mater Dei HS wide receiver is USC's third-highest-ranked signee/commit so far.
He talked to us about making that hard phone call to tell Oregon he was decommitting, his bond with Trojans wide receiver Bru McCoy and 5-star 2022 cornerback commit Domani Jackson, the Trojans' recruiting momentum and much more.
Now that it's over and you've had some time to decompress from the recruiting process, how do you look back on the experience overall?
Ware-Hudson: "It was crazy, just making the right decision, the best decision for me and my family was huge. At the end of the day, I feel like this is the best decision I [could] make for my life."
What was the most surprising part of it all?
Ware-Hudson: "I would just say all the offers coming in. In the beginning I was a basketball player so I wasn't really looking at football like that until I got my first offer, which was to Oregon, and I really saw myself doing something in football. It really sparked something in my life and made me just want to keep going and play the game that I love now."
What was the most interesting thing any school did do get your attention along the way?
"I would say Oregon my eighth grade year, seventh or eighth grade year, them having me put on a helmet and a jersey. Just being that young at a university like Oregon and [with their] uniforms, just having that spark then. As a little kid everyone looks at Oregon, 'Oh, the uniforms' -- just having that chance to do that was very cool." (His brother Keyon Ware-Hudson is a redshirt freshman DT at Oregon who was being recruited by the Ducks at that time).
What was the most interesting thing that USC did?
"Just family. My family is all from L.A. and Pasadena so getting a chance to just have my family come on a visit with me, even my cousins come on a visit with me and experience it with me was really cool."
Donte Williams was a key in your USC recruitment. What makes him such a good recruiter?
"He's just really good. He knows how to become close with a family. He's known me since I was eighth grade, seventh grade, so him just becoming real close with the family is what he's really good at. You see the outcome of what he's doing, and so I think that's the best way he's doing it."
