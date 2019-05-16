BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- From the moment USC offered St. John Bosco High School offensive lineman Drake Metcalf a few months ago, he became a highly intriguing target for the Trojans due both to his soaring recruiting stock and his deep connection already with the program.

As Metcalf has spoken at length about, his grandmother has had season tickets at the Colisuem for more than 50 years and his mom's side of the family has long been firmly aligned with USC.

But Metcalf's recruitment is not that simple, especially not after an impactful visit to Stanford last month.

He talked to TrojanSports.com on Wednesday afternoon about where things stand.