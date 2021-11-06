Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for USC-Arizona State

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is returning home this weekend as the Trojans visit Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., just 20 minutes from where Slovis went to high school and launched his compelling narrative of underrated 3-star prospect to one of college football's most surprising stories a couple years ago.

If Slovis' USC story is now in its final chapters as many believe, well, the plot has taken a twist few expected.

The three-year starter and first-team All-Pac-12 QB had to share the position with exciting freshman Jaxson Dart last week in USC's win over Arizona, has been facing persistent questions about the QB situation and just lost his best target in injured star receiver Drake London.

Perhaps it's not the homecoming he would have imagined when this year began, but Slovis expressed that he was looking forward to the trip same as ever.

"I’m excited. Obviously excited for the opportunity to go play football again. But you know, going to have family there and friends. I obviously have friends that go to ASU. So just like any other game, looking forward to the opportunity, but especially fun going back home," Slovis said this week.

Slovis completed 15 of 21 passes for 204 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT last week, while Dart was 12 or 18 for 109 yards and 2 TDs, and it remains unclear exactly what the plan will be at QB this week.

"You can ask Coach Harrell, but I thought I did my job for the most part," Slovis said of his performance last week.

The QB situation has become a lightning rod for debate and strong opinions within the fan base, but any reader of TrojanSports.com knows that we believe Slovis has done his job for the most part all season and hasn't necessarily brought this scrutiny upon himself, as much as interim coach Donte Williams has stoked the flames of the debate with his comments and handling of the position to this point.

Make no mistake, Dart has played well enough to justify the excitement he's generated as well.

"It’s something that me and [offensive coordinator] Graham [Harrell] will constantly talk about, and we continue to talk to those particular guys," Williams said on Thursday in his final comments of the week about the matter. ...

"The great thing for us is both guys will get an opportunity to play. When both guys get an opportunity to play, we look forward to seeing what they can do out there. We’re going to do what we need to do to win this particular ballgame."

Slovis had some understandably raw reactions after the game last Saturday when he said he had asked the coaches for an explanation of why he was suddenly losing playing time down the stretch of his junior season. It wasn't a topic he was willing to revisit earlier this week after practice, however.

"I mean I’m not really looking for answers or any of that. My job is to go play quarterback and execute my job the best way possible," he said. "You've just always got to be ready. I think that’s the main message. Regardless of the plan, regardless of anything, you always got to be ready because you never know what’s going to happen or what situation you’re in."

While the Trojans clearly got together to smooth out their messaging on the matter this week, it can't be an easy situation for Slovis, who was the celebrated young QB and budding star the last time he led USC into Tempe, and now it's Dart firing up the fan base with thoughts of what he can bring in not only the future but the present.

The reality is this isn't the same offense Slovis starred in two years ago or even last year. His velocity is there, his accuracy is there ... but first-round NFL offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are not, nor are star wide receivers Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns and now London.

That's a lot of NFL talent removed from the equation -- the production and results are not going to be immune to it -- and yet Slovis has been in the crossfire of criticism all fall nonetheless.

"He handles everything well. Kedon's a great teammate, he's a great player. He does everything right and he wants to do everything he can to help the team win, and like I said, he always handles things well and does things the right way," Harrell said. "So for him, like I said, when his number's called he's ready to play and that's not ever going to change."

It would be nice for Slovis' sake if his return to the state of Arizona this week was a vintage one.

His first two career games against the Sun Devils turned out pretty well -- 29 of 39 for 432 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT in Tempe in 2019, and 40 of 55 for 381 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT last year in the Coliseum.

In fact, two of the best throws of his career have come against Arizona State -- a missile to St. Brown for a 95-yard TD two years ago and a 21-yard dime to London on fourth down last year for the dramatic game-winning score in a 28-27 win.

Maybe going back home is exactly what Slovis needs right now.

As for the Trojans (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12), they head into this 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff (on ESPN) as 10-point underdogs to Arizona State (5-3, 3-2).

The Sun Devils have been reeling a bit the last six quarters, since blowing a 21-7 halftime lead at Utah while allowing 28 unanswered points in an eventual 35-21 loss, which was then followed by a 34-21 loss at home to Washington State after a bye week. That significantly undermined their hopes to win the Pac-12 South. (Utah sits in the driver's seat at 5-1 in the conference).

Arizona State's strength is a rushing attack that ranks 37th nationally at 194.6 yards per game, led by RB Rachaad White (483 yards and 9 TDs) and mobile QB Jayden Daniels (432 rushing yards, 4 TDs.)

The Sun Devils' passing attack has been more erratic as Daniels has passed for 1,735 yards, 7 TDs and 5 INTs.

Meanwhile, ASU is respectable defensively, ranking 29th nationally in holding opponents to an average of 330.9 yards per game.

As always, the TrojanSports.com team delivers its predictions and perspectives leading into gameday ...