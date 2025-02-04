Rivals250 Release: Biggest storylines in the new rankings

Elijah Haven

LOUISIANA GOES 1-2 IN QB RANKINGS

Louisiana is home to Super Bowl LIX and, at this point, the top two quarterbacks in the 2027 Rivals250. Elijah Haven was named as one of the initial five-stars during the first rankings release in September. This season the dynamic dual-sport athlete threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for just over 900 yards and scored 37 touchdowns through the air along with 19 on the ground. Haven isn’t the cleanest thrower in this class but he has established a track record of production that is hard to argue against – more than 16 yards per completion this past season is an impressive figure for a sophomore with this type of running abilities. Of course, Peyton Houston, the now No. 2 quarterback in the Rivals250, is coming off a record-breaking season. The Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy star threw for 817 yards and eight touchdowns in one game and ended the season with 4,480 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. Houston also showed off his running ability to the tune of 690 yards and seven touchdowns. There is still a lot to learn about the 2027 class of quarterbacks but these two Louisiana natives will likely be major parts of this recruiting cycle given their high-end abilities.

DEFENSIVE PROSPECTS DOMINATING TOP OF THE RIVALS250

Richard Wesley

There are strong prospects at the top of each position in the 2027 cycle but the defensive prospects who have emerged so far appear to be much further along than those on offense. Seven of the top-10 prospects in the Rivals250 are defensive prospects led by No. 1 overall LaDamion Guyton. The edge defender out of Georgia is a dominant physical presence with the speed and quickness to make an impact on nearly every play. Five-star Richard Wesley ranks No. 3 in the Rivals250 and he is already being talked about as a legitimate candidate for the No. 1 spot. New five-star cornerbacks Duvay Williams and Havon Finney Jr. landed at Nos. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in this Rivals250 update. Each of these California natives brings an element of physicality to the field. Their long arms and ability to react quickly when the ball is in the air set them apart from what looks like a very deep cornerback class. Edge defender KJ Green sits at No. 7 in the Rivals250. The Georgia native is the top-ranked four-star in the nation and certainly has the potential to move up to a five-star as the evaluation cycle rolls on.

FAMILIAR NAMES IN THE RIVALS250

Julius Jones (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The inaugural slot receiver rankings for the 2027 class features a familiar name. Julius Jones, the son of the former running back who played for Notre Dame and in the NFL for Dallas, Seattle and New Orleans, is now ranked as the No. 1 slot receiver. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound playmaker out of powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas isn’t the only highly ranked prospect with NFL bloodlines. Jaxx DeJean, No. 74 in the Rivals250, is set to watch his brother Cooper DeJean play in the Super Bowl this weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles. Current Los Angeles Charger Elijah Molden’s brother is Josiah Molden, No. 154 in the Rivals250. Quarterback Gunner Rivers, No. 33 in the Rivals250, is the son of former Chargers star quarterback Philip Rivers. Former Cowboys star tight end Jason Witten’s son, Cooper Witten, sits at No. 66 in the Rivals250 and No. 98 Amarri Irvin is the son of former fourth-round pick Sedrick Irvin. There are a number of prospects with NFL legacies throughout this recruiting class but this group has established itself as the best in this cycle.

