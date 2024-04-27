USC finished the 2024 NFL Draft with seven players selected, marking the Trojans' biggest draft class since having nine draftees in 2011.

Defensive end Solomon Byrd (seventh round, 238th overall, to the Houston Texans) and wide receiver Tahj Washington (seventh round, 241st overall, to the Miami Dolphins) capped the day for the Trojans.

Earlier on Saturday, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (sixth round, 215th, to the San Francisco 49ers) and wide receiver Brenden Rice (seventh round, 225th, to the Los Angeles Chargers) were also selected as third-day picks.

Those four followed QB Caleb Williams (first round, No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears), S Calen Bullock (third round, No. 78 overall, to the Houston Texans) and RB MarShawn Lloyd (third round, No. 88 overall, to the Green Bay Packers).

Byrd had 49 tackles, a team-high 11 tackles for loss and 6 sacks (second-best on the squad) for the Trojans last season in his second year after arriving as a transfer from Wyoming.

Washington, meanwhile, just kept getting better over his three seasons at USC after starting his college career at Memphis. The speedy receiver led the Trojans with 59 catches for 1,062 yards and scored 8 touchdowns. He finished his five-year college career with 209 catches, 3,224 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns (plus 1 TD rushing).

Additionally, USC running back Austin Jones signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders.

