Southeast Spotlight: Five prospects on flip watch

Tristen Keys (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a look at five Southeast commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.

Bacon was an early commitment for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers last season out of Alabama. More and more suitors have continued to put themselves in the mix to change the four-star's mind, including the in-state Crimson Tide in addition to Florida, Georgia, Miami and Michigan, which hosted Bacon for the first time over the weekend. Bacon already has official visits lined up to Alabama and Georgia as this race grows more interesting.

Griffin was one of the first commitments for Lincoln Riley in the 2026 class out of Georgia. The Trojans are standing on Rivals' No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country. Much of USC's success on the trail has come on the heels of local and West Coast recruiting. The Southeast has remained an area of emphasis for Riley and his staff, and Griffin represents one of the Trojans' biggest commitments to date. Griffin's mother attended Alabama and the Crimson Tide aren't going anywhere in this recruitment. Neither are Georgia or Florida State.

Keys is just days removed from committing out of state to LSU. However, we're far from the finish line in this recruitment. Since committing to the Tigers, the No. 2-ranked receiver in the Rivals250 has already been on campus at Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Other programs, such as Alabama and Tennessee, are also expected to press LSU for Keys' commitment.

Sneed was another early piece of the 2026 puzzle for Tennessee. Sneed's brother plays for the Vols and he has been to Rocky Top on several occasions. Coming off a round of visits to Colorado, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss and UCLA, there is a growing sense that Sneed may wind up signing somewhere out of state. The summer should be very telling in this recruitment.