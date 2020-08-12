TrojanSports - Taking stock of USC's 2021 recruiting class: Running backs

NOT SUBSCRIBED BUT WANT TO READ THE FULL SERIES? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

**TrojanSports.com is taking an in-depth look at this 2021 USC recruiting class position-by-position, including film room evaluations on present commits and breakdowns of what to expect the rest of the way. We started with the defensive backs , linebackers , defensive line , offensive line on tight ends .

Suddenly there are a pile of questions without answers in the wake of the Pac-12's decision to postpone all sports until at least Jan. 1 while holding out hope that a spring football season might be viable.

Near the top of that list of unanswerables at the moment is what eligibility relief will be provided for players if there is not a spring season? Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott emphasized in the league's news conference Tuesday that they'll be pushing the NCAA on this matter.

For USC, that will have a direct impact on the outlook at several positions and the related recruiting needs.

When this 2021 recruiting cycle began, everything seemed so much clearer. For instance, with Stephen Carr a senior and Vavae Malepeai a redshirt senior, USC was set to lose two of its top four running backs after this season, and after signing no RBs in the 2020 class, that meant that landing two in this class was a top priority.

If there is no season and Carr (who still has a redshirt year to apply anyway) and Malepeai are back in the mix a year from now, that obviously dramatically changes the picture.

But again, those answers don't exist yet, and for our purposes here as we evaluate USC's 2021 running back recruiting, the point could be made that regardless of those potential new wrinkles the Trojans need to establish a foundation for the future at the position.

And that means continuing to look to add a second impact running back to the class to join 4-star commit Brandon Campbell.

Continuing our position-by-position breakdown of the recruiting class, we go inside the film room on Campbell and look at who else might be a realistic addition to this class still.