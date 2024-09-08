Naturally, most of the talk after USC's 48-0 win over Utah State on Saturday night was about the Trojans dramatic defensive makeover and the statements that unit has made through two weeks. We've rounded up the best soundbites from after the game, including all the defensive talk, backup QB Jayden Maiava reflecting on his Trojans debut, QB Miller Moss lauding head coach Lincoln Riley as the best offensive coach in football, talk about the increased tight end usage and more. Watch all the best clips here ...

1 - Miller Moss on his success through three starts

"I think I've been put in really good situations. Like I've said, Lincoln Riley is the best offensive coach in college football -- if not coach, but we'll leave that up for debate a little bit more. But I've been put in really good situations, and I think it's my job to just continue to operate the offense, continue to make the next right decision, and I feel like I've prepared in a way that allows me to do that."

2 - Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on the trust the players have in DC D'Anton Lynn

"I think it's more so we have trust in him. Whatever he calls we go out there and execute to our best ability. I think that's the energy and the trust he brought to us. To be on this defense is a blessing. It's definitely the most fun I've had playing football in a very long time. It's a blessing to be on this team under Coach Riley. It's just an amazing feeling to be on this team, man."

3- Eric Gentry not surprised by USC's defensive shutout

When asked if there was a point in the second half where he thought the shutout was possible ... "No, I got it in the first play of the first quarter. Shoot, I got it before the game. I'm already imagining a shutout."

4 - Jamil Muhammad on what he notices different about the defense this year