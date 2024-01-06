On3.com's Pete Nakos first reported the visit Friday, while Dave Uiagalelei, the father of former Clemson/Oregon State and now Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei, tweeted about the visit Saturday while noting that Maiava is affiliated with the elder Uiagalelei's NILX "athlete management company."

Well, the Trojans could check both boxes with one swipe if anything comes from UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava visiting USC this weekend.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said last month he would look to bring in maybe two quarterbacks this offseason -- preferably one ready to compete immediately with redshirt junior Miller Moss for the starting job and another young QB to develop for the future.

Maiava is particularly interesting potential fit for USC because he's already showcased his abilities and is an established talent after passing for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a redshirt freshman at UNLV this season (along with 277 yards and 3 TDs rushing).

Maiava, who was a bit under the radar as a three-star prospect out of Hawaii in the 2022 class, opened this season as UNLV's backup quarterback but got his chance when starter Doug Brumfield was injured in Week 2 vs. Vanderbilt. Maiava took over with UNLV trailing 17-0 and led his team to a 40-37 win, passing for 261 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT along with 1 rushing TD.

He ran with the job from there, closing the season with a strong performance in UNLV's 49-36 loss to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, passing for 291 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs.

Maiava is a playmaker -- he's showed that much -- but he also needs development and to refine his decision-making. While he presumably is leaving UNLV to get a chance to prove himself at a Power 5 (make that, Power 4) level and should have opportunities for clearer paths to a starting job elsewhere, Riley can sell him that this QB competition is still open despite Moss' incredible Holiday Bowl performance. Beyond that, Riley can tout his track record developing QBs, and with Maiava still having three years of eligibility remaining, perhaps he could value the big picture opportunity over immediate playing time.

USC presently has just Moss and former JUCO transfer Jake Jensen at quarterback, with Caleb Williams moving on to the NFL and five-star freshman Malachi Nelson hitting the transfer portal, surprisingly.

The Trojans need to bring in at least one and probably two QBs to fill out the depth chart as they didn't sign a Class of 2024 HS QB, which made sense when there was the five-star Nelson from the 2023 class and five-star Julian Lewis committed in the 2026 class (with the possibility that he'll reclassify into the 2025 class).

Maiava would provide both a strong challenge to Moss in the spring, or a capable backup if Moss wins the job, but also a prime developmental opportunity.

That is, if the two sides come out of this weekend seeing a mutual fit.

Moss made a very strong case to enter spring as USC's QB1 after passing for 372 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in his first career start in the Holiday Bowl. He certainly has the support of the locker room -- that much was clear afterward. After for a former four-star prospect who has put in three years into the program already and absolutely maximized his first real opportunity, he deserves every shot to take the job and run with it.

But when pressed after the bowl game if Moss had locked up the starting job for 2024, Riley didn't address it head on, though praising Moss.

"He did a great job. I mean, shoot, he may have scared off anybody that would want to come here anyway," Riley said. "He was awesome. It's a performance game. And I've said previously and our local guys know this, it's really, really important to me the longer I coach and going through this, I don't know it all, but having people that this program is incredibly important to them, that's the key. I think in this day and age with all the movement, when you have guys like that it's even more of an advantage than maybe it was 5 or 10 years ago because it's becoming a little bit harder to find.

"Miller's had a passion for this university and program for a long time. You've seen that in his ability to hang in there, to continue to get getter. Part of I think the reason he played well tonight is the consistency he's brought. He could have bolted off at different times -- he stayed here, he's gotten better and that's why a night like tonight happened. He's obviously a tremendous leader for our program, was a great leader for us tonight. I'm really excited to see what the future holds for him because he's going to get better and better."

USC fans are too -- but also now highly intrigue to see what the future holds for the rest of the Trojans' QB depth chart as well.

Meanwhile, there is also buzz that Texas A&M DT transfer Isaiah Raikes is visiting USC this weekend, along with buzz about the Trojans' interest in another DT transfer -- North Dakota State's Javier Derritt, who was offered by USC linebackers coach and former NDSU head coach Matt Entz this week.