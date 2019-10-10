The glaring stat comparison when evaluating this USC-Notre Dame matchup comes in the turnover department.

The No. 9/10-ranked Fighting Irish (4-1) are tied for second nationally in turnover margin (an average of +2 per game) and the Trojans (3-2) rank ... well ... tied for 122nd out of 130 FBS teams at an average of -1.4 turnovers per game.

USC has lost 13 turnovers through five games, including 3 interceptions each in its two losses -- which happen to be its only two road games so far -- at BYU and Washington.

And now the Trojans go on the road to South Bend, Ind., hoping they can reverse all of those aforementioned trends.

"I've stressed it every day to our kids, even today in our team meeting," USC coach Clay Helton said Thursday after practice. "In my 10 years here, the difference in this game has been the team that's played the cleanest football. The quality of players on the field are matched -- both teams have terrific football players -- but in my time here what's created the separation has been basically turnovers and penalties.

"I hit it right in the face today with our team, just giving them the history of my 10 years here and showing the games and showing when we win these football games, even on the road, these are games that you came out played great football, won your one-on-one matchups, but you played clean football. You won the turnover battle and you won the penalty battle and that's been the difference in these games."

Like last year.

USC put up 443 yards of offense in that 24-17 loss to the Fighting Irish, Helton noted, but the Trojans fumbled on two of their first five possessions. That included a promising second drive that reached the Notre Dame 33 on a reception by Michael Pittman, but the wide receiver lost the ball. And then late in the second quarter, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pass to take another potential scoring drive down to the Notre Dame 15, but he fumbled it while fighting for extra yards.

USC went into halftime with a 10-7 lead that could have been wider if not for those turnovers.

"Really the difference in the game was two turnovers to one turnover in a 24-17 ballgame," Helton said.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell made it clear he has no worries about Slovis -- the true freshman making just his second road start -- being affected by the environment at Notre Dame. He didn't feel Slovis' 3 picks in his first road game at BYU were the product of him being impacted by the moment -- just an off game, he said.

For that matter, Slovis also stated matter-of-factly that he didn't think road factors were to blame for his three picks in Provo, Utah.

"I don't think it makes a big difference whether I'm on the road or in the Coliseum, but just be disciplined, going through the reads, not letting the last play affect what I do the next time," he said.

Slovis is one of the most intriguing storylines this week, though, as he returns from a concussion having not played significant snaps since that BYU game a month ago (considering he was knocked out two plays into the Utah game the next week, sat out the Washington game and then had the bye).

Harrell suggested there might be some rust on his young QB, but Helton said Slovis looked sharp in practice and has had ample time to rebuild his timing with his wide receivers.

"He practiced last week and practiced without contact, but his timing and his accuracy and the chemistry with the receivers, he had a ton of time last week and this week has gotten a ton of reps. [He's] gotten about 75 percent of all the reps, so he looks really good," Helton said. "He looks like he's ready to go and has got a good confidence about him and seems on point with the receivers. It will be a great opportunity to watch him grow, to get back on the road after having a road experience and improve off that one."