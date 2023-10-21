USC quarterback Caleb Williams' comments this week that his performance at Notre Dame last Saturday was the first bad game of his college career riled up critics and social media antagonists. But his resume speaks for itself. Williams only threw 4 interceptions as a freshman at Oklahoma and 5 last season in his Heisman-winning campaign with the Trojans. He'd only ever had one game with multiple picks (as a freshman in 2021 vs. Baylor, when he threw 2). So yes, throwing three "dumb picks" -- his words -- in the first half of that 48-20 loss at Notre Dame was most definitely an outlier and aberration on his career resume so far. (That 27-14 Oklahoma loss to Baylor -- in which he was 9-of-18 passing for 142 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs and a rushing TD -- might be the only other "bad" game he's played, if we even need to legislate the specifics of his statement. His production was limited that season against Iowa State as well, but the Sooners won that game and he rushed for 67 yards and a score. And in his worst statistical game last season, at Oregon State, Williams thew an incredible dime for the game-winning touchdown). The point being, though, that all eyes will be on Williams Saturday to see how he responds and answers back, as he looks to get the No. 18-ranked Trojans (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) back on track against No. 14 Utah (5-1, 2-1) and its dominant defense that ranks 5th nationally in allowing just 12.2 points per game and 9th in giving up just 277.8 yards per game. "You know, it's my first bad game in college, I'd say. So you endure, you conquer and you keep going. You don't hang your head," Williams said. "In the moment, obviously, it felt like everything was ... when you throw three picks as a QB and your team goes out there and loses a big rival game, three dumb picks, and you got out there and lose in a rival game like that, you obviously have something that you're feeling from it. So, like I said before, use it as motivation and keep climbing, keep going obviously. "That's one game in the past three years that I've had a bad game, so you don't let that one game bring you down and cause doubt. That's something that Kobe [Bryant] said -- doubt is a weird thing. When you're striving for greatness, when you're striving for things like that, you'll have failure, you'll have success, but doubt, why even think about it, why even try to have something like that ruin something that you're working super hard for?" RELATED: In-depth matchup breakdown for USC-Utah | How can USC's offensive line fix itself this deep into the season? | PODCAST: The LA Times' Brady McCollough and Ute Nation's Alex Markham

Trojans fans have no reason to doubt Williams, who has been consistently amazing in his two seasons at USC. Even with the rare off game last week, his numbers for the season pop -- 2,021 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, plus 6 rushing touchdowns. Per BetMGM.com, Williams dropped from 2nd to 8th in the Heisman odds at +3500 this week, but Heisman Trophies are won late in the season and if he can rally the Trojans from that setback in South Bend to a strong finish with four ranked opponents ahead over the final five regular-season games, then anything is possible. But before overeager critics tee off again, Williams didn't talk about that -- those are my words. He talked this week about rallying this team back the same way he did last year after the first loss to Utah, when USC won its final five regular-season games to play its way into the Pac-12 championship game. That's the goal again -- and as the only loss so far came out of conference, the Trojans still control their path back to Las Vegas. "We took our first loss, a lot of being on me and things like that, I for sure use as motivation, this team uses as motivation," Williams said. "We always talked about it, you don't want to be in the situation where you have to use it as motivation, but we are in the situation now and so let's use it as motivation, let's keep going, let's find ways to get better." USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked this week what kind of response he wanted to see from Williams, and his answer was simple -- what he's seen pretty much every other week aside from last Saturday. Including the games last year against Utah -- when he passed for 381 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the first meeting and 363-3-1 in the Pac-12 championship clash despite playing most of that game hobbled by an injured hamstring. "Just let him be himself. That's that," Riley said. "He's played two games against these guys. He's played two really good games against these guys. They are a tough defense, they're very good at what they do, but so are we. It'll be a fun matchup, I'm excited for him. He in his career, in all the time I've had him, when you play this level you're not going to throw 6 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions every game. It's not going to happen. You're going to have some tough moments that don't go your way. It's more about your response, and throughout his career he's always responded when he wasn't at his best. "He'll be very ready to play this game, he needs to play within himself and go do what he does best. We need to play great on the other 10 positions and everywhere else across the field and that's the plan." Meanwhile, our TrojanSports.com team sets the stage for the showdown Saturday night in the Coliseum (5 p.m. PT on FOX) with our staff roundtable debate/discussion and score predictions ...

