Tuesdays with Gorney: Breaking down the biggest commits of the weekend

It was another major weekend of commitments – with the biggest one coming Monday morning – and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on all 15 Power Four commitments in today's Tuesdays With Gorney.

BLAINE BRADFORD - Ohio State

This is one of the biggest commitments in the 2026 class and it’s a massive – and surprising win – for Ohio State. LSU took his brother, Jacob, last recruiting class to get the five-star safety. He plays at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic. Everything seemed lined up for Bradford to take his visits and then head to play for the Tigers. But Ohio State pitched Bradford as the next Caleb Downs, he saw everything he wanted in Columbus and committed during his visit.

MALIK BROOKS - USC

A few weeks ago, Brooks said at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles that he was wide open in his recruitment and seemed scattered about whether he was staying close to home, going to the Pacific Northwest or going to play in the SEC. Maybe the high three-star defensive tackle was playing coy because after a visit to USC over the weekend, he committed to the Trojans. Brooks is huge at nearly 6-foot-4 and 333 pounds, and in the Big Ten that kind of mass up the middle is needed.

KAMERON CODY - Clemson

After a recent visit to Clemson’s Elite Retreat, Cody said he had an amazing visit and that it was made clear to him that he’s a top priority on the Tigers’ board. Over the weekend, the Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School defensive tackle pledged to Clemson, adding a fast and physical force up the middle. He lives in the backfield and has surprising speed for his size.

LADARRIOUS CRUMITY - Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech might have found a gem in the Florida Panhandle. Crumity was not ranked ahead of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets over the weekend – and Florida State hadn’t shown much interest despite him living just an hour east of Tallahassee – but Crumity is a fantastic safety. He flies around the field, diagnoses plays quickly and then comes up to make the tackle. He looks like a major steal for coach Brent Key and his staff. He also plays quarterback and is an excellent playmaker on that side of the ball, too.

SEBASTIAN CRUZ - Rutgers

Cruz had Power Four offers from Iowa State and West Virginia so this is a nice pickup for Rutgers as the Fleming Island, Fla., safety has good ball skills, closes well and can run down players that get behind the defense. One wonders if he grows into a linebacker at the next level, but Cruz can move and has length in the back end.

JOEL ERVIN - Miami

The Fort Myers, Fla., high three-star offensive tackle was committed to Louisville but when Miami got involved and he took a visit to Coral Gables, the flip was an easy decision. Now Miami has a physical, tough addition to its class. As a run blocker, Ervin devastates opponents at the high school level and moves them at will. He’s athletic as well running down the field. There is not a ton of pass blocking on his junior film so that will need to be monitored as rankings continue.

TY GOETTSCHE - BYU

Over the last few months, Goettsche has seen his recruitment skyrocket with offers from Florida, TCU, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State and so many others. But BYU had significant pull for the three-star tight end from Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek as the Cougars add another massive target in the passing game with a big catch radius. He reminds us of former Cherry Creek standout TE Gunnar Helm, who went to Texas and is a top target in the NFL Draft.

LI’MARCUS JONES - OLE MISS

The 2027 offensive line commit from Jackson (Miss.) Callaway is such a big body already at 6-foot-6 and 283 pounds that he manhandles opponents and moves them wherever he wants them to go. He’s not incredibly sudden at the snap which makes me wonder if he’ll move inside at Ole Miss or if it’s just something he needs to work on over the next two years. But when it comes to a physical nature and imposing his will, Jones is a very intriguing prospect.

ELIJAH KEYS - UCF

An aggressive cornerback who likes to play tight coverage at the line of scrimmage, Keys sometimes lets receivers get an extra step on him but always closes well and uses his length to knock down passes. The Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher standout can ride receivers to the sideline, he can break off a receiver to come up and make a hit, and while we do wonder about his speed down the field, his length more than makes up for it.

NICOLAS ROBERTSON - Texas

The four-star offensive lineman from Klein, Texas, plays left tackle in high school which speaks to his athletic ability but at the college level it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him move inside. From the All-American Combine a couple years ago through the last few months, Robertson has shown elite ability, toughness and versatility across the offensive line. Over the weekend, Robertson committed to Texas.

COLBY SIMPSON - Utah

Utah has regularly used the tight end in its offense although in recent years it’s been Brant Kuithe and he’s just 6-foot-2. Simpson is a much bigger and leaner target at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds. He can line up as an in-line tight end, in the slot or even outside. The three-star is a big target with a major catch radius and he’s a fluid runner, too, to get down the field.

JARVIS STRICKLAND JR. - Kentucky

Kentucky went to Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman last recruiting cycle and landed four-star DB Martels Carter Jr., and tapped that well again for Strickland, who had major offers across the region but picked the Wildcats over the weekend. Kentucky’s first pledge in the 2026 class, Strickland is a massive offensive tackle with no bad weight. He is physical and tough, and should fit in perfectly in the Wildcats’ offense.

BRAYDEN SWEENEY - Purdue

Sweeney did not have any other Power Four offers but after watching his junior season film, that’s surprising. The Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central linebacker, who committed to Purdue over the weekend, can blitz off the edge, cover in space, and come down to knock people around on short passes. He does a great job of setting the edge and not allowing the ball carrier to get outside. First-year coach Barry Odom and his staff got a steal here.

KHALIL TAYLOR - Penn State

Penn State went to the College Football Playoff semifinal and almost beat Notre Dame - without a single catch from one of its receivers. The Nittany Lions have somewhat overhauled that group through the transfer portal but Taylor will be a welcome addition in the 2027 class. The four-star from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Seton LaSalle can be used in jet sweeps or as a traditional receiver. He has excellent speed and a remarkable ability to break tackles for extra yards or touchdowns.

KAMRON WILSON - Syracuse