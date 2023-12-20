With the departure of both starting cornerbacks -- Christian Roland-Wallace due to the NFL/exhausted eligibility and Domani Jackson to the transfer portal -- USC needed reinforcements at that spot as badly as any position on the field.

On Wednesday, shortly after announcing its early signing class of HS prospects, Mississippi State cornerback transfer DeCarlos Nicholson announced on Twitter that he was also joining the Trojans.

Nicholson played the last two seasons for the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. At Mississippi State, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound corner played in 12 games with 7 starts this season, tallying 42 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 2 pass breakups.

He received an 69.4 coverage grade (around average) from PFF, which had him allowing completions on 74.2 percent of his targets (23 of 31) for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns.