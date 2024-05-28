Charles Ross' best game last season for San Jose State came against USC, when he racked up 5 catches for 62 yards in the season opener.

That performance must have caught the eye of Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, because on Tuesday Ross announced his intentions to transfer to USC for his final college season.

Ross is the second wide receiver transfer the Trojans have taken in this post-spring portal window (along with Kyle Ford from UCLA) and the third overall wide receiver transfer they've taken this year (Jason Richardson, from Div. III Tufts).

While not the most pressing need on the roster -- as USC still greatly needs to add an offensive tackle -- it does fill out a wide receiver room that had been thinned out by offseason draft/transfer departures (Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington to the NFL, Mario Williams, Michael Jackson III, Dorian Singer and Raleek Brown via transfer).

Ross, who attended Culver City HS, had a career-high 26 catches for 347 yards and a touchdown last season. He started his college career at Nevada and has a total of 69 catches for 893 yards and 4 TDs over four seasons.

He'll join a USC wide receiver group that is expected to be led by second-year talents Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane -- who all look primed for breakout seasons -- along with veterans Kyron Hudson, Ford and Richardson.

Ross is the fourth post-spring transfer addition for USC along with defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. (Florida State), Ford and defensive tackle Gavin Meyer (Wyoming).