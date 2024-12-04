USC flips high three-star DB Alex Graham from Colorado

After a monstrous victory to beat out LSU for five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, Lincoln Riley's staff was able to secure a key flip when high three-star safety Alex Graham announced his plan to sign with the Trojans instead of the program he had been committed to since April, Colorado.

Things have not gone completely according to plan for USC on the recruiting trail in the current cycle, but the Trojans were able to end the first day of the early signing period on a high note.

The buzz had been trending in favor of the Trojans in Graham's recruitment as of late, but the interest from Doug Belk, D'Anton Lynn and the USC coaches is not new. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back took an official visit to USC back in the summer and it looked at that time like he could make the flip to the Trojans.

Instead he decided to prolong the process and eventually took visits to Illinois and in-state Michigan.

Still, the Trojans continued to to pursue the high three-star prospect and made enough of an impression for him to go back on his earlier pledge.

USC has worked to add some more pieces for the secondary in the 2025 class with a number of departures from this year's team. Graham has the versatility to play a number of roles for the Trojans.

He is the 22nd commitment in USC's 2025 class that currently ranks 15th nationally.