TrojanSports - USC Recruiting Exit Interview: Ceyair Wright talks Trojans, acting and more

When you look back over the entire recruiting process, what was the biggest surprise to you about the experience?

Wright: "Honestly, just the love you get from the fan bases. I thought that was crazy. I never really had the experience of people wanting me to come to their school, and it was just really surreal."

What was the moment that you actually knew for sure that USC was your final choice?

Wright: "I think it was a couple weeks before I committed. I sat down for a little bit, really took in all the facts of every school, the pros and the cons and then I was like, 'Yeah, I think USC is going to be the right spot for me.'"

How compelling were some of the visits you took leading up to that decision, though?

Wright: "For sure. I had amazing visits all the visits that I went on -- Notre Dame, Michigan and Oregon were great. I had an amazing time, and every time I was coming away I was like, 'Dang, this is a tough decision.' The players that were there, the people that were going to be coming in my class, they were all super welcoming. I became friends with some of the people at Michigan and Notre Dame, so it was definitely something that came down to the wire for me and the visits were great."

What was the closest you ever came to picking a different school?

Wright: "That's a good one -- I'd say probably with Notre Dame. They were giving a great pitch just talking about how they were great with building brands, with all their games being televised. Just things like that. At the time I was thinking, and even still right now I know it's a great opportunity, but I just feel like USC is going to be the better fit for me. But at the time I was thinking, like, 'Dang, maybe this is the place I should go to.' Eventually I decided USC [was the choice]."

But you never really got to the brink of making a different decision?

Wright: "The thing with me is that I planned on having a discussion with myself first so that I wouldn't make a rash decision or a decision without thought put into it. So I made sure that after every visit I sat down and composed myself and really kind take everything in so that I didn't make a decision and then a year later I'm in the portal or something like that."