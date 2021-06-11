USC's second big official visitor weekend gets underway

Last weekend, USC's first big official visitor bonanza had a strong Texas flair.

This weekend, the Trojans turn the spotlight to some of the top prospects from Georgia (along with another key Lone Star State standout, a top recruit from Florida and more).

Another pivotal recruiting weekend is ahead for USC, with seven official visitors expected on campus -- all ranked as top-250 national prospects:

-5-star defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway HS/Columbus, Ga.) -- No. 2-ranked SDE, No. 25 overall prospect

-4-star cornerback Earl Little (American Heritage HS/Plantation, Fla. -- No. 10-ranked CB, No. 69 overall prospect

-4-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett (Columbus HS/Columbus, Ga.) -- No. 10-ranked OT, No. 106 overall prospect

-4-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons (Westview HS/Portland, Ore.) -- No. 12-ranked WR, No. 113 overall prospect

-4-star defensive tackle Christen Miller (Cedar Grove HS/Ellenwood, Ga.) -- No. 11-ranked DT, No. 119 overall prospect

-4-star outside linebacker Anto Saka (Loyola Blakefield HS/Towson, Md.) -- No. 18-ranked OLB, No. 203 overall prospect

-4-star running back De'Anthony Gatson (Newton HS/Newton, Texas) -- No. 20-ranked RB, No. 235 overall prospect

Meanwhile, USC hosted 5-star cornerback Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe South HS/Grosse Pointe, Mich.) on campus from Wednesday through Friday, while 4-star outside linebacker Harold Perkins (Cypress Park HS/Cypress, Texas) had to postpone his official visit planned for this weekend. He's still expected to take a USC visit at a later point.

