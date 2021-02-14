Back on Dec. 31, USC announced that cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was adding the title of associate head coach after less than a year with the program.

And it was well-earned recognition for the ace recruiter, who played a leading role in relaunching fresh recruiting momentum for the Trojans in the 2021 cycle.

But what does that title actually mean for Williams, both in terms of the present and also in regard to his potential long-term future with the program?

He discussed all of that on the Trojan Talk podcast earlier this week.

"It means a lot to me. It definitely shows career advancement, it shows that pretty much if you do the job that is set forth to you here that Coach Helton, Mike Bohn, Brandon Sosna, they're able to reward you here," Williams said. "A lot of coaches nowadays want to go to the right atmosphere, where if you do your job to the best of your abilities that you're able to get rewarded for that, and here this is one of those places that the powers that be, if they see you're doing the job that you're capable of doing they will definitely reward you. So I mean, from that standpoint it meant a lot to me.

"And just going forward I guess it just provides me with more of a hands-on approach with pretty much the whole team, not just the DBs or just the defense. It allows me to be able to recruit all positions now and be more involved in the daily operations."