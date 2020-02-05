**Take advantage of our National Signing Day special -- buy a new monthly subscription and we'll add an extra two months free. The offer is valid through Thursday night. Must use promo code: NSD3for1. New subscribers, follow this link. Past subscribers can sign into their existing accounts and start here.**

USC isn't expecting many fireworks on National Signing Day, but that doesn't mean there is a lack of intrigue or anticipation for the Trojans today. After signing 12 prospects during the early signing period and adding a commitment from 3-star tight end Jack Yary on Monday, USC expects to have 2-3 more spots to work with in this class. Those likely won't be filled today, but here are the priorities and what to watch for. **Join the discussion on Trojan Talk**

Michael Drennen watch ...

Michael Drennen II, the 4-star running back from Dublin, Ohio, is announcing his decision at 3 p.m. PT, choosing between USC and Kentucky. The Trojans hosted Drennen on an official visit in December and made a couple in-home visits this month to try to show him he's a priority for their class. Kentucky has been just as aggressive, though, and many feel the Wildcats are the favorite here. That said, some new intel adds intrigue to USC's hopes -- read more about that here on Trojan Talk.

PSA🍩🗣: I will be signing tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. at Hope Fitness academy.



4480 Refugee rd. #6Paths #AllBlack🖤 — Mike Drennen II (@UhhMyNameDonut) February 5, 2020

USC has made running back a priority need in this class and would be disappointed if it didn't land Drennen, especially after letting its backup plan held elsewhere. Elijah Turner, a 3-star running back from Buford, Ga., took an official visit earlier this month, but his offer was pending a decision from Drennen. Well, Turner committed to Charlotte on Tuesday night before the Drennen situation officially reached its conclusion. With veteran running backs Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai entering their final year of eligibility, the Trojans would be left with just two scholarship running backs thereafter and would need to restock in the 2021 class if they can't add to their depth this year. So Drennen's decision is the most pivotal of National Signing Day for USC.

What about a QB?

USC was optimistic it could land 3-star dual-threat quarterback Blake Shapen after a positive official visit a couple weeks ago, but he took his final visit to Baylor last weekend and committed to the Bears on Sunday. Thus continued the Trojans' frustrations at the position in this class, which started with 5-star standout and longtime commit Bryce Young's flip to Alabama in September. So where does USC go from here? Well, Argentina of all places. Earlier this week, USC formally offered Boise State commit Cade Fennegan, who is on a LDS mission in Argentina that wraps up early this summer. Fennegan committed to Boise State earlier this month, but he already has a strong connection with USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who gave him his first offer coming out of Woodrow Wilson HS in Dallas, Texas, two years ago. Fennegan has limited communication opportunities with his family during his mission. He's been made aware of the USC offer, but he won't be making any decisions this week so this is a situation to keep monitoring. Fennegan's father goes in-depth on the situation here.

The rundown ...