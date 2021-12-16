The latest on USC's top remaining targets in this 2022 recruiting cycle

It was a relatively quiet start to the early signing period for USC on Wednesday with just six signees.

That did include landing a top-100 prospect in four-star safety Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.), who announced live on ESPN2 that he was signing with the Trojans over Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Five-star RB and top-20 national prospect Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS), four-star Rivals250 CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS), three-star DE Devan Thompkins (Edison Senior HS/Stockton), three-star ILB Garrison Madden (Dutchtown HS/Hampton, Ga.) and two-star punter Atticus Bertrams (Australia) rounded out the early signees.

New coach Lincoln Riley made clear, though, that this was only the very beginning of USC's roster transformation as the Trojans plan to be very aggressive in mining the transfer portal.

"With the transfer portal now, every day is signing day, and so this in a lot of ways is just another day for us and it's kind of the norm now," he said. "And when you're getting ready to turn over the number of spots we're getting ready to turn over, I think there's an understanding it's going to be a process."

That process also still includes plenty of targets in this 2022 recruiting class, meanwhile.

The Trojans are just getting started there as well, with a number of top prospects yet to publicly announce decisions yet.

RELATED: Lincoln Riley's discusses early signees, says roster rebuild is ongoing | Recap all the events of the day in our Signing Day Live Tracker | Four-star safety Zion Branch breaks down his USC decision | Five-star RB Raleek Brown: 'Raleek is a human highlight film' | Four-star cornerback Fabian Ross explains why he stayed loyal to the Trojans | WATCH: Video interview with Branch and Ross

Here's a look at who is left on USC's 2022 recruiting board: