The latest on USC's top remaining targets in this 2022 recruiting cycle
It was a relatively quiet start to the early signing period for USC on Wednesday with just six signees.
That did include landing a top-100 prospect in four-star safety Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.), who announced live on ESPN2 that he was signing with the Trojans over Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Five-star RB and top-20 national prospect Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS), four-star Rivals250 CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS), three-star DE Devan Thompkins (Edison Senior HS/Stockton), three-star ILB Garrison Madden (Dutchtown HS/Hampton, Ga.) and two-star punter Atticus Bertrams (Australia) rounded out the early signees.
New coach Lincoln Riley made clear, though, that this was only the very beginning of USC's roster transformation as the Trojans plan to be very aggressive in mining the transfer portal.
"With the transfer portal now, every day is signing day, and so this in a lot of ways is just another day for us and it's kind of the norm now," he said. "And when you're getting ready to turn over the number of spots we're getting ready to turn over, I think there's an understanding it's going to be a process."
That process also still includes plenty of targets in this 2022 recruiting class, meanwhile.
The Trojans are just getting started there as well, with a number of top prospects yet to publicly announce decisions yet.
Here's a look at who is left on USC's 2022 recruiting board:
Five-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS)
The No. 3-ranked cornerback and No. 15 overall national prospect is expected to announce his final decision Friday, choosing between USC and Alabama.
Jackson was previously committed to the Trojans for almost 11 months, backing off that pledge on Nov. 14 when it was still unknown who would be leading the program, but the hiring of Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch have renewed his interest.
Jackson has taken multiple trips to campus since the new staff arrived, including an official visit Sunday.
Here's what he told TrojanSports.com's Jeff McCulloch about that most recent experience:
"It was great. You could tell it's a different vibe out there. Coach Lincoln, he's a great recruiter, great coach. Coach Grinch, a great defense that he's got. He showed me a couple clips in his office. I really liked it," Jackson said.
So does he have peace of mind on a final decision yet?
"I don't know, it's just all up in the air. It's a tough decision," he said.
Jackson is expected to make his announcement sometime around noon Friday on social media.
We give USC the slight edge over Alabama here.
Four-star WR CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS)
