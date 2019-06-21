After hosting three notable official visitors earlier this week, USC has another lineup of prospects heading to campus this weekend.

One of the more intriguing names on that list is 2020 4-star safety Chris Thompson Jr. (Duncanville HS/Duncanville, Texas).

Thompson has already taken official visits to Texas, Auburn and Ohio State, and USC earned his fourth OV due mostly to running backs coach Mike Jinks' strong reputation in the Texas high school football ranks. Jinks coached at several Texas high schools over a decade and a half before launching his college coaching career.

"Coach Mike Jinks, he's a well known coach in Texas high school football so it's really because of coach Jinks," Thompson told TrojanSports.com. "They [also] had a safety actually in this past draft, so that kind of made me get interested."

RELATED: Top RB target Bijan Robinson breaks down his USC official visit | 4-star OT Chad Lindberg after visiting: 'USC can prepare me well for the NFL and life after' | 4-star OLB Brennon Scott details USC visit and what's next

After bringing in a large class of defensive backs in the 2019 recruiting cycle, USC is going to be extremely limited in what it can add at safety and corner in 2020. Meaning, it has to be very selective for those spots, but Thompson -- ranked the No. 13 safety in the class -- definitely has the program's interest.



But what shot do the Trojans have to impress him and earn reciprocated interest after joining his recruitment relatively late?