Big Ten winners and losers from transfer portal's winter window

With the winter transfer window behind us and just three games left in the College Football Playoff, the large majority of top transfer prospects have already entered the portal and committed to a new team. Winners during the transfer window have emerged but so have losers.
Beginning today we’ll take a look at the winter transfer window winners and losers in each Power Four conference. Up first is the Big Ten.
WINNERS
Curt Cignetti and his staff brought in a huge group of transfers last offseason when they took over the Indiana program and, after making the College Football Playoff, they’re sticking with their strategy again this transfer cycle.
This class is led by Fernando Mendoza, the coveted Cal quarterback from this past season. Indiana fans are hoping he’ll be able to recreate the same magical season Kurtis Rourke did this year. The running back duo of Roman Hemby from Maryland and Lee Beebe Jr. from UAB should help take some pressure off of Mendoza. The Hoosiers are also bringing in some help on the offensive line in Zen Michalski from Ohio State and Kahlil Benson from Cal.
Matt Rhule and company lost a chunk of talent shortly after the portal opened but they more than made up for it with a few really important transfers. Nebraska dramatically improved its receiving corps by keeping Isaiah Neyor and signing former Kentucky receiver Dane Key and former Cal receiver Nyziah Hunter.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cornhuskers added one of the most promising young defenders in the nation in defensive end Williams Nwaneri from Missouri. Pairing him with another younger defensive lineman in Keona Davis should bode well for Nebraska. Linebacker Dasan McCullough from Oklahoma brings extensive experience to Lincoln. So far Nebraska is tied for the most four-star transfer commitments in the Big Ten.
Ohio State isn’t exceptionally active in the transfer portal because the program doesn't need to add many players to its roster but Ryan Day and his staff will go after a few of the top transfer prospects if they know the player can meaningfully contribute on the field.
So far the Buckeyes have signed five transfers and four of them are rated as four-star prospects. Offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa is a top-30 transfer prospect and Max Klare is the No. 1 tight end in the transfer rankings.
Ohio State has also signed former West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr. and former Idaho State defensive lineman Logan George. Both are expected to play fairly significant roles next season.
The Ducks have just five transfer commitments right now but three of them are among the highest-ranked transfer prospects in the nation. Former Purdue star defensive back Dillon Thieneman and former Nevada offensive lineman Isaiah World were massive additions for Oregon and both are top-15 transfer prospects.
Dan Lanning and staff are also bringing in No. 53 overall transfer prospect Alex Harkey, an offensive lineman from Texas State. Oregon hasn’t officially landed top-ranked running back transfer and former Tulane star Makhi Hughes just yet but the Ducks are the overwhelming favorite to sign him. They’ve also signed former USC and Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander and former Louisville tight end Jamari Johnson.
Jedd Fisch and company are still overhauling the Washington roster and this transfer class should go a long way. Receiver Johntay Cook from Texas and linebacker Jacob Manu from Arizona are the two four-star transfers Washington has signed but this is a deep transfer class, particularly in the trenches.
Carver Willis is coming from Kansas State and Geirean Hatchett is returning to Washington to solidify the offensive line while Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei from Arizona, Anterio Thomspon from Western Michigan and Simote Pepa from Utah will shore up the defensive front.
Keep an eye out for Washington to land prized defensive back Tacario Daivs from Arizona as well.
LOSERS
Purdue fans had to be worried when the Boilermakers didn’t hire a head coach until the day before the transfer portal opened. It resulted in Purdue losing many of the very best players. Defensive back Dillon Thieneman left for Oregon. Tight end Max Klare stayed in the Big Ten too when he landed at Ohio State. Defensive end Will Heldt made history when he transferred to Clemson. Defensive back Tarrion Grant (Texas Tech) and defensive tackle Cole Brevard (Texas) both went to the Lone Star State.
USC has lost impact players on both sides of the ball during this transfer window. Zachariah and Zion Branch along with Duce Robinson are the headliners. The USC offense will look a lot different next season without Zachariah Branch, Robinson, running back Quinten Joyner, receiver Kyron Hudson and offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon, Mason Murphy, Kalolo Ta’aga and Amos Talalele.
The Trojans are doing what they can to bring in quality replacements for these players but it’s very difficult to match the talent they’re losing.