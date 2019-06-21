** JOIN TROJANSPORTS.COM TODAY for full access to the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts and our premium message board.**

USC landed its second commitment of the day and fifth of the last week and a half Friday night as 3-star offensive tackle Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) announced his decision on Twitter.

Milek received his Trojans offer a couple weeks ago and was on campus this week for the first time to participate in the Elite Camp on Wednesday. He liked what he saw and made a quick decision, becoming USC’s second OL commit of the last week along with 3-star OT Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.).

His commitment comes on the heels of USC picking up a pledge earlier in the day from 3-star DT Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS). The Trojans now have eight commitments in the 2020 class with half coming in the last week.

And after a relatively quiet start to this recruiting cycle, Milek continued the recent theme of quick and assured decisions by newly-offered prospects.

"Man, I just knew when I finished that camp and I was thinking about it as I was driving home. Faith, family and football -- that says it all. USC is a storied program, and academically they're one of the top institutions in the country," Milek told TrojanSports.com about his decision. "I loved the campus and I felt like I was at home. The campus had a great feel, and frankly, the coaches were sincere, relatable and genuine. ...



"They were really good guys, and they said from the beginning that they really wanted to work with me and they were excited about me. And I really felt that when I was at the camp and I was keeping in contact with them. I really think they're going to build me into a really good athlete."

