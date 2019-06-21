2020 OT Andrew Milek on his USC commitment: 'I felt like I was at home'
USC landed its second commitment of the day and fifth of the last week and a half Friday night as 3-star offensive tackle Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) announced his decision on Twitter.
Milek received his Trojans offer a couple weeks ago and was on campus this week for the first time to participate in the Elite Camp on Wednesday. He liked what he saw and made a quick decision, becoming USC’s second OL commit of the last week along with 3-star OT Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.).
His commitment comes on the heels of USC picking up a pledge earlier in the day from 3-star DT Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS). The Trojans now have eight commitments in the 2020 class with half coming in the last week.
And after a relatively quiet start to this recruiting cycle, Milek continued the recent theme of quick and assured decisions by newly-offered prospects.
"Man, I just knew when I finished that camp and I was thinking about it as I was driving home. Faith, family and football -- that says it all. USC is a storied program, and academically they're one of the top institutions in the country," Milek told TrojanSports.com about his decision. "I loved the campus and I felt like I was at home. The campus had a great feel, and frankly, the coaches were sincere, relatable and genuine. ...
"They were really good guys, and they said from the beginning that they really wanted to work with me and they were excited about me. And I really felt that when I was at the camp and I was keeping in contact with them. I really think they're going to build me into a really good athlete."
I am proud and honored to announce that I have committed to the University of Southern California!!! FAITH FAMILY FOOTBALL #FightOn ✌🏻@CoachDrev @USCCoachHelton @CoachHarrellUSC @CoachV_USC pic.twitter.com/xOwDE9uUIa— Andrew Milek (@AndrewJMilek) June 22, 2019
Milek, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, told us at the time of his offer that he was surprised by it. Well, in turn, the USC coaching staff was surprised when it got his commitment phone call Friday night.
"I called coach Drevno and I spoke to coach Graham [Harrell] and they sounded shocked, they weren't really expecting me to commit," Milek said. "They were excited. They texted me after the call and said, 'We're really excited about you and we're happy you're part of the Trojan family.'"
Milek's other top schools at the time he received his USC offer were Colorado, Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State.
Drevno worked with the offensive linemen at the Elite Camp on technique and Milek came away with a favorable impression from his coaching style. He's quick to acknowledge that he feels he's still raw as an offensive tackle, and finding the right place that can develop his potential was key for him.
"I got to know him, I got to build that relationship and see him in person and work with him in person … I thought it was a great experience. I got to work with him and I'd like to continue that," Milek said. "He also had a great heart. He was a good teacher. He loves football. …
"Right now I think there's still so much I need to learn to be a good offensive lineman. I think I need to build my technique, I need to build my body and I need to build my mind, and I think USC can give me that."
Milek said he has no plans to take any other college visits. As far as he's concerned, his recruitment is over.
"Nope, I said it from the beginning -- once I'm committed, I'm committed. I'm going to USC," he said.
Over the last week and a half, starting with the Trojans’ first Elite Camp of the month, they have picked up commitments from 2021 TE/WR Velltray Jefferson (Edison HS/Fresno), 2020 2-star DT Kyle Juergens (St. Margaret’s School/San Juan Capistrano), Wright, Pepe and now Milek.
USC also holds 2020 commitments from 4-star QB Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS), 4-star WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS), 2-star kicker Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) and 3-star TE Jack Yary (Murrieta Valley HS).