As we'll do after each practice, here were our top five takeaways from Thursday ...

Quarterback Caleb Williams also talked with reporters, sharing his perspective on some early camp standouts, a freshman offensive lineman is turning heads, rush end Anthony Lucas keeps garnering praise, and we round up the other key notes and quotes from the day.

USC was in full pads for the first time Thursday afternoon, which meant some physical measuring up between the offense and defense.

As Thursday was USC's first fully-padded practice of fall camp, Henson was asked what he saw from the offensive line, and he gave a very succinct and purposeful assessment.

"I thought the D-line was more physical than we were," he said plainly, remaining mostly expressionless for a few seconds before a follow-up question came, asking why he felt that way.

"Because they were," he continued. "I thought they won more blocks. When we were hooked up on them and they were hooked up on us, I thought they competed more to get to the quarterback, get to the football. That was my impression watching it live. I may feel differently after watching the film, but that was my impression."

Henson surely knew that soundbite would make its way around social media and back to his linemen, and it seems it was merely a punctuation mark on the message he had delivered to the group on the practice field.

"That was my point to them after practice. It was kind of like, one-on-one pass rush, Elijah Paige probably had two of his better reps, but it took me to basically challenge him in front of everybody and him to get pissed off, and then he gets pissed off at me and he goes out and has two of his best reps he ever has," Henson said of the true freshman offensive tackle. "I'm like, 'That's my point. I cranked up your intensity, but you should be cranking up your intensity on your own. Why does it take that?' That's maturing and getting through it.

"I kind of sat back today and let us go, but I would tell you the same -- I just felt like the other side had the edge and we didn't respond. And I said, 'It ain't a good thing.' We've got to learn to respond. That happens sometimes. Those imbalances in intensity, they always happen in a game, but when you feel it happen you've got to respond on your side."

USC is breaking in three new starters on the offensive line but really nobody from last season is in the same spot.

Jonah Monheim has moved from right tackle to left tackle, Justin Dedich has moved from right guard to center, Florida transfer Michael Tarquin is now working at right tackle, Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston is the first-team right guard and Wyoming transfer Emmanuel Pregnon is competing with redshirt senior Gino Quinones (who made two starts last season) at the other guard spot.

Despite his critiques, Henson reiterated his optimism for the unit -- he just wants to see it come to fruition more consistently at this point.

"I'm positive on the outlook of where we can go, but we've got to go there," Henson said. "I mean, it can't be -- and it hasn't been -- but you can't just have days where 'If we do this, we can be good. If we do this, we can be good.' At some point you have to do it. We have been doing it up to this point, I just wasn't too happy with our performance today to tell you the truth."

Gino Quinones exited the practice field at one point looking hobbled by an injury, but Henson downplayed any concerns there.

"He popped back out here and he was moving around pretty good so I think he thought it was more serious than it was, but it might just be a little ankle sprain or something. I think he's going to be OK," Henson said.

That competition between Quinones and Pregnon remains one of the most significant position battles of fall camp. Quinones has been the first-team left guard during the portions of practice open to media so far.

"It's a strong competition. Emmanuel has really picked up the playbook really well. Gino's improved a lot," Henson said. "So like a lot of things, when you get competitions both guys get better and they've both improved a lot. So it's going to continue on through camp."

Meanwhile, Henson indicated there is some degree of competition at right tackle as well between Tarquin and redshirt sophomore Mason Murphy, who started five games last season.

"Man, I tell you, I thought the two guys right now who are most improved are Mason Murphy and Mike Tarquin," he said. "It's funny, we're back to the competition, they're both at the same spot right now."

Head coach Lincoln Riley had indicated earlier in the week that he expected Monheim, Tarquin and Murphy to all be needed this season.



Speaking of Murphy ...