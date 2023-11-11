USC coach Lincoln Riley thought that making a defensive coordinator change now -- with two games remaining, leading into the Trojans' toughest test of the season on the road at No. 6-ranked Oregon -- would give the team a chance to salvage a strong finish.

As he's reiterated many times, USC still has major stakes attached to its trip to Eugene, Oregon, as the Trojans (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) can play their way into the Pac-12 championship game with an upset of the Ducks (8-1, 5-1) and a win over UCLA next week.

There's just the whole matter of that 120th-ranked USC defense (out of 130 FBS teams) that gives up 436 yards and 34.5 points (121st) per game and now has to slow down the highest-scoring team in the country in Oregon (47.4 PPG) on the road in a raucous Autzen Stadium.

With interim co-defensive coordinators trying to make changes to a fatally-flawed defense on the fly in less than a week.

That's all.

"You’re not going to reinvent the wheel in the matter of one week," said linebackers coach Brian Odom, one of the newly-minted co-DCs. "But the goal of this week obviously is to win the game. To be able to put our guys in the situation to play fast, for things to be simple for them and go make a difference when they’re on the field."

How much can Odom and fellow co-DC, defensive line coach Shaun Nua really change in a week?

"That’s the million-dollar question right now. When we go in and visit, what can we change to help the guys execute at a high level and what can we not? We’ll find out Saturday," Nua said.

Yes, they sure will.

These are two programs going two different directions under second-year coaches, as Dan Lanning has the Ducks surging with their only loss coming 36-33 on the road at now-No. 5 Washington. Since then, Oregon has won its last three games -- against Washington State, Utah and Cal -- by an average margin of 29 points, including a 35-6 domination of the Utes and a 63-19 drubbing of the Golden Bears.

USC has lost three of its last four games, including to Utah, with the lone win in that stretch coming 50-49 to Cal.

Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi fixed many of their defensive issues from last season, when the Ducks ranked a middling 71st in total defense. This year, they're 18th nationally (301.7 YPG) and 10th in scoring defense (16.0 PPG allowed) and seemingly gaining momentum.

The Trojans, meanwhile, keep getting worse somehow.

Over the last six games, USC has given up 44.2 PPG and 483.7 YPG, including 572 yards (316 on the ground) to Washington last week.

"It's just all about being optimistic, knowing the guys that you're around. Just because you've had a couple rough weeks doesn't necessarily mean everything's going wrong," USC rush end Jamil Muhammad said.

It sure seems like it has been -- after all, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch didn't survive the season and Odom and Nua are now trying to patch things together on the fly with two games left.

But, hey, college football is unpredictable.

"We still have a lot to play for, we still have a really cool opportunity in front of us," Riley emphasized this week.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup heading into kickoff Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. PT (on FOX) ...