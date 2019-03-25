TrojanSports.com

When Joe DeForest was announced as USC's new outside linebackers coach in late December, most saw the move as the Trojans simply promoting from within after DeForest had served as a defensive analyst last year.

But there was more to it than that. Head coach Clay Helton had actually pursued DeForest a year earlier. He just didn't have a full-time staff position to give him at the time, but he knew he wanted him on board if possible.

"I've been coaching for 30 years. I've been a defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, I've coached the secondary, coached the linebackers. Clay asked me if I'd come out here last year in that role and he's been asking me for a while," DeForest said. "Because Clay was my GA at Duke in 1996. So we go way back."

It's a pretty interesting story, actually.

DeForest had gotten his start in college coaching at Rice, first as a graduate assistant in 1990. Mike Heimerdinger, who would go on to have multiple stints as an NFL offensive coordinator, was the OC at Rice at the time and took a special interest in DeForest.

That generosity stuck with DeForest as he moved on to Duke from 1994-2000 to be the Blue Devils' special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. And a year into his time there, a young Clay Helton joined the Duke staff as a GA.



"[Heimerdinger] took my wife and I under his wing, took care of us, fed us, clothed us," DeForest recalled. "So when [Clay] came in, we hit it off so I took him and his wife in and took care of them and I said, 'Pay it forward.'"

They went their separate ways, but always remained in touch and close after that.

Helton, of course, rose up through stops at Houston and Memphis before joining USC as quarterbacks coach in 2010, launching his climb within the program.

Meanwhile, DeForest left Duke in 2000 and spent the next 11 seasons at Oklahoma State as special teams coordinator and safeties coach, followed by a season as the defensive coordinator at West Virginia and a few subsequent seasons on the staff there, and then two years as the special teams coordinator during some lean times at Kansas.

That's when Helton's suggestion that he come out west really started to resonate.



"I wasn't sure about coming out to the west coast because I'm from Florida, been coaching in the Big 12 for 20 years, but it was a great opportunity for me and I love it," DeForest said last week. "I just felt like it was a time in my career that I had to get out of the situation I was in and get to a better situation, and I felt like this is a good situation. And it's USC -- I mean, name five programs better."

