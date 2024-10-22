Advertisement

TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff perspective and predictions for USC-Maryland

TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff perspective and predictions for USC-Maryland

Staff roundtable discussion/debate and our score predictions for USC-Maryland.

 • Ryan Young
Four-star 2025 OL Aaron Dunn announces commitment to USC

Four-star 2025 OL Aaron Dunn announces commitment to USC

The newest Trojans commit based off his previous pledge to Utah earlier this week.

 • Matt Moreno
FILM ANALYSIS: What the tape said about USC's OL in the loss to Penn State

FILM ANALYSIS: What the tape said about USC's OL in the loss to Penn State

Breaking down USC's offensive line performance vs. Penn State by player.

 • Jeff McCulloch
PODCAST: Assessing Lincoln Riley, Miller Moss and USC-Maryland picks

PODCAST: Assessing Lincoln Riley, Miller Moss and USC-Maryland picks

TrojanSports.com's Ryan Young and Tajwar Khandaker are back on the Trojan Talk Podcast.

 • Ryan Young
USC expected to pursue 2026 QB Jared Curtis after Georgia decommitment

USC expected to pursue 2026 QB Jared Curtis after Georgia decommitment

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest on the four-star 2026 QB.

 • Adam Gorney

Published Oct 22, 2024
One SEC team could get visit from USC commit Elijah Vaikona
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney
