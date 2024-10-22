Advertisement
TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff perspective and predictions for USC-Maryland
Staff roundtable discussion/debate and our score predictions for USC-Maryland.
• Ryan Young
Four-star 2025 OL Aaron Dunn announces commitment to USC
The newest Trojans commit based off his previous pledge to Utah earlier this week.
• Matt Moreno
FILM ANALYSIS: What the tape said about USC's OL in the loss to Penn State
Breaking down USC's offensive line performance vs. Penn State by player.
• Jeff McCulloch
PODCAST: Assessing Lincoln Riley, Miller Moss and USC-Maryland picks
TrojanSports.com's Ryan Young and Tajwar Khandaker are back on the Trojan Talk Podcast.
• Ryan Young
USC expected to pursue 2026 QB Jared Curtis after Georgia decommitment
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest on the four-star 2026 QB.
• Adam Gorney
One SEC team could get visit from USC commit Elijah Vaikona
