Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for USC-UCLA

A clash between two teams battling it out for third place in the Pac-12 South division likely doesn't hold a ton of national interest today, as USC (4-5, 3-4) hosts UCLA (6-4, 4-3) in the Coliseum.

But locally, the rivalry game should spike some interest within the respective fan bases.

Even if USC fans aren't compelled by the Trojans' last-gasp attempt to become bowl eligible or at least avoid a losing season, they should be intrigued by freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart making his first career start.

Dart has captivated interest since his breakout performance off the bench at Washington State in Week 3 (391 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) and now gets his first chance to command the offense from start to finish, with junior three-year starter Kedon Slovis sidelined by a lower leg injury.

For UCLA, meanwhile, the Bruins are bowl-eligible for the first time in the Chip Kelly era, yet this hasn't been the season their fans expected either and Kelly's future with the program has been questioned, meaning there's plenty at stake over their final two games.

And, of course, there's always the implications of the crosstown rivalry to fire up both sides.

USC leads the all-time series 49-32-7 dating back to 1929, and the Trojans have only lost five times to UCLA in the last 22 meetings, including just once in the last 11 meetings in the Coliseum. (It's easier to frame it that way as two USC wins in that span were vacated due to NCAA penalty).

More recently, Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has had some of his best success against the Bruins.

In 2019, Slovis passed for 515 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs vs. UCLA in a 52-35 win, and last year he threw for 344 yards, 5 TDs and 2 picks in a wild 43-38 comeback victory.

Now, it will be Dart's turn to take his shot at a UCLA defense that ranks 76th nationally, giving up 391.2 yards per game. The Bruins have been especially susceptible against the pass (267.2 yards allowed per game, 113th nationally).

On the other side, UCLA returns a familiar set of playmakers plus a bolstered rushing tandem.

The Bruins are led by veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has passed for 1,896 yards, 14 TDs and 4 INTs while rushing for 461 yards and 7 scores.

Michigan transfer Zach Charbonnet (864 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry, 11 TDs) has paired with Brittain Brown (615 yards, 6.0 YPC, 7 TDs) to form perhaps the top running back tandem in the conference.

And wide receiver Kyle Phillips (47 catches for 627 yards and 6 TDs) and tight end Greg Dulcich (34-564-4) should be well known to USC fans by now.

USC is a 3-point underdog at home as the teams kickoff at 1 p.m. PT on FOX.

As always, the TrojanSports.com teams brings you its final thoughts, perspectives and predictions on the matchup ...