Saturday will be the final game in the Coliseum for USC's departing seniors, a group that has endured so much over four, five or in some cases six years in the program.

From dwindling attendance and mounting apathy, fans paying for a plane to fly over the stadium with a sign imploring the firing of their former head coach, two losing seasons in the last four years, a mid-season coaching change and 4-8 nadir last fall and now this.

The No. 6-ranked Trojans (10-1) host No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) in one of the biggest games in college football this week and one of the biggest for this program in quite some time, with USC pushing for a College Football Playoff berth.

"It just means a lot. It's flown by this season, these last four years. I'm so grateful for all the moments I've had and definitely grateful for this year in particular," redshirt senior rush end Nick Figueroa said. "... It's hard to reflect on just because we've got this huge week."

The final home game has been largely a ceremonial sendoff for past seniors in three of the last four seasons with little else at stake. Quite the opposite now, as the Trojans try to ensure there is still a lot left ahead of them -- continuing next week with the Pac-12 championship game and then potentially the program's first appearance in the playoff.

So yeah, there wasn't much time for reflection or looking backward this week for USC's veterans with so much still to look forward to -- not yet at least.

"Obviously, it's a huge game, and last one in the Coli so there will be lots of emotions. But at the same time it's a big game so it's business as usual," sixth-year senior center Brett Neilon said. "I think after, probably those emotions will hit me even more. ... I've tried not to, but it's definitely going to be emotional."

Said sixth-year left guard Andrew Vorhees: "I had a heck of a time playing over there, it's one of the best sports venues in all of football. I've enjoyed every minute over there, never want to take any of it for granted. I'm really looking forward to Saturday."

Really, one can look right there as one of the origin points of how this all has happened.

Certainly, it starts with the hiring of Lincoln Riley almost a year ago to the day now, and the arrival of Heisman candidate QB Caleb Williams a couple months later as part of a dramatic roster reconstruction.

But also the decision of Vorhees to hold off on the NFL after a breakout season last year to return for one more go-round with the Trojans and what he thought Riley was building. And for Neilon, the ultimate team player who finished last season dejected by what he saw around him in a divided locker room with a team that couldn't even get its full roster to attend the final game at Cal, to quickly lock back in and return as a keystone to the foundation of what has now been built.

"Them among others, they were critical," Riley said this week. "Brett, to come back and play center and play as well as he has, especially the second half of the season, to be a leader for us, to allow us to do some of the things we want to do offensively, having an experienced center was very helpful there and he's been a great culture guy for sure. Andrew, really a lot of the same things. He decided not to go to the NFL and came back, which I think sent a message to this entire roster about how serious guys within the walls were about getting this thing right. That was an important moment. I'll always look back and think of that.

"I didn't know it as much at the time because, I mean ... I'd seen him and met him but one day, and at that point I'd met about 5,000 people in the past 48 hours. So I probably didn't realize how big that was at that time, but that was important. It was a tone-setter in a lot of ways."

The list goes on and on.

Right guard Justin Dedich is a fifth-year senior who can return next season for a final year of eligibility, but he too has run the gamut in his time at USC. One of the pillars of what this program is now, he perhaps did the best of anyone this week in putting this journey in perspective.

"It's just been awesome to be a part of this program, part of the dudes here, this coaching staff -- they've done a tremendous job with us -- and I'm just so grateful for the experience I've had this last year," Dedich said. "I've never been in this position before, not only just to play to be in a good bowl [but maybe the] college football playoff. It's a unique experience for some of us old heads here. Probably not to Coach Riley and his staff, but for us it's a unique experience."

Interestingly enough, Dedich said the moment he truly knew this team could be special was after its lone loss of the season -- that heartbreaking 43-42 defeat at Utah back in mid-October.

"Before the season, we kind of all felt it, we felt a different energy coming into the year than the past, but I knew this team was going to be special after that Utah game," he said. "Just, guys were in tears. It's a different mindset than most guys have had in a lot of places -- not just here [in the] past but anywhere in the country. It was a different mindset from the team, and it was cool to see that guys were willing to go the extra mile. They're crying about one loss. Some teams wouldn't think about it, one loss. They'd be like, 'All right, onto the next.' But we were pretty upset and it just built this fire in us."

The one that now carries the Trojans into the Coliseum one last time this season -- 4:30 p.m. PT Saturday (on ABC) -- for one of the most important games this program has experienced in many years.

As always, our TrojanSports.com staff came together to debate and discuss the key storylines entering the matchup and to make our predictions in our weekly roundtable ...