USC opens at No. 14 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll

There's a fairly wide range of opinions so far as to how the USC football team will perform this season.

After landing at No. 24 in the AP preseason poll, the Trojans were slotted No. 14 in the newly released USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Trojans went 5-1 in their shortened season last year, surviving late deficits against Arizona State, Arizona and UCLA before ultimately falling to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. They were picked to win the Pac-12 South again, while the Ducks were voted the overall conference favorite by the league's media.

