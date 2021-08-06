Full USC fall camp preview, complete depth chart projection and more
TrojanSports.com has spent the week breaking down USC's roster position-by-position leading into the start of fall camp Friday afternoon.
Catch up on all of our in-depth position previews, our other pre-camp analysis and see our complete projected depth chart below.
Full projected USC depth chart entering fall camp
Offense
Quarterback
1. Kedon Slovis, junior
2A. Jaxson Dart, freshman
2B. Miller Moss, freshman
*Veteran QB Mo Hasan, a former walk-on put on scholarship this year, is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in April and will miss the season.
Running back
1A. Keaontay Ingram, senior
1B. Vavae Malepeai, redshirt senior
3. Darwin Barlow, redshirt sophomore
4. Kenan Christon, junior, OR Brandon Campbell, freshman
X Receiver (outside)
1. Drake London, junior
2. Michael Jackson III, freshman
3. Kyron Ware-Hudson, freshman
Z Receiver (outside)
1A. Gary Bryant Jr., sophomore
1B. Tahj Washington, redshirt sophomore
(We're excluding Bru McCoy for now given his uncertain status for the 2021 season after being 'temporarily removed from team activities' following a July 24 arrest. McCoy would have been atop this list otherwise. Also, Bryant and Washington could be on the field together, either with one moving inside or as the two outside options if London is the one on the move.)
3. Joseph Manjack, freshman
Y Receiver/Tight End (inside)
1. Malcolm Epps, redshirt junior
2. Michael Trigg, freshman
(In lieu of a third name here, it would most likely be one of these two or London playing this role.)
A Receiver (inside)
1A. Jake Smith, junior
1B. Kyle Ford, redshirt sophomore
1C. K.D. Nixon, redshirt senior
4. John Jackson III, junior
H (tight end)
1A. Erik Krommenhoek, redshirt senior
1B. Jude Wolfe, redshirt sophomore
3. Josh Falo, redshirt senior
4A. Ethan Rae, redshirt sophomore
4B. Lake McRee, freshman
Left tackle
1. Courtland Ford, redshirt freshman
2. Casey Collier, redshirt freshman
3. Caadyn Stephen, redshirt freshmen
Left guard
1. Andrew Vorhees, redshirt senior
2. Justin Dedich, redshirt junior OR Jason Rodriguez, redshirt sophomore ** (depends on whether USC values Dedich more as a full-time guard or if he remains the primary backup center or both)
3. Rodriguez OR Andres Dewerk, redshirt freshman
Center
1. Brett Neilon, redshirt senior
2. Andrew Milek, redshirt freshman, OR Justin Dedich, redshirt junior ** (see above)
3. Milek or Dedich
Right guard
1. Liam Jimmons, redshirt senior
2. Liam Douglass, redshirt junior
3. AJ Mageo, redshirt junior, OR Ty Buchanan, freshman, OR Maximus Gibbs, freshman
(We don't know yet where to slot Buchanan, who was recruited as a tackle)
Right tackle
1. Jalen McKenzie, redshirt senior, OR Jonah Monheim, redshirt freshman
2. Monheim or McKenzie
3. Mason Murphy, freshman
