There are many unknowns with this USC football team, of course. That's kind of the deal coming off a 5-7 season, with a new offense and all the other changes that have taken place since last fall. But some areas seem easier to project than others. One that will have to be proven on Saturdays is the talk of USC's offensive line being one of the most improved units on this team -- a claim coach Clay Helton has made this month. It's simply hard to gauge watching the unit compete against the same defensive group every day, but there is also an area where the eye test has conflicted a little with the verbal assessments from Helton and his staff. The run game -- and the corresponding push up front -- has raised some concerns this month, to be specific. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell even seemed to suggest Tuesday after practice that he understands the line -- with three new starters -- might need more time to truly become what it needs to be. "The more reps you can get with the same guys next to you I think the better you're going to be," Harrell said. "I think the offensive line has done a nice job and I expect them to improve every single day as the season goes on. And every week I think they'll play better and better." It also sounds like Harrell has taken particular interest in the unit. He reiterated Tuesday the O-line's role as tone setters -- both from a physicality and pace standpoint in this uptempo offense. "We preach that to them, they know that, we preach that to recruits, we preach that to everyone -- this offense is going to go as the offensive line goes," Harrell said. Redshirt sophomore center Brett Neilon summed up Harrell's message with a little more texture. "It's a big difference, obviously, running to the ball, our calls are a lot shorter so we can get down, get set a lot faster. So we're going to put people away. Graham's really instilled that mentality into us," Neilon said. "He's been talking a lot about it. We just need to finish, finish, do us and we need that killer mentality. So he's been showing us little videos, hyping us up about it. ... "Graham kind of has that swagger to him, that Texas mentality that screw them, it's about us, we're going to go finish. It's kind of trickled down and you can see it." RELATED: Clay Helton, teammates react to Jack Sears entering transfer portal | Helton doesn't expect NCAA answer on Bru McCoy before the season | Video interviews from practice Tuesday Asked what videos Harrell has shown them, Neilon didn't offer any specifics, so the question went to Harrell. "The best one was a wrestling video so if you really want to see anything good you can YouTube the Ultimate Warrior and all sorts of stuff like that and you'll get a great video," Harrell said with a smile. "That's what I like to show them the most. At times I think you just have to break it up and let them hear a message from a different angle. ... "To breakup just them hearing my message or hearing one of our coaches' message all the time, we'll show them videos that we think points to a point of what we're trying to get." With that, Harrell's media availability was over so there was no opportunity to expound on exactly what message he wants the Ultimate Warrior to convey to his players, but by this point in camp it's easy to presume the gist.



Harrell has really emphasized and re-emphasized with the players the importance of energy and excitement, of playing the same regardless of the score -- you know, not dropping off after building early leads as this team did a year ago. He's challenged mild-mannered starting quarterback JT Daniels to be a tone-setter energy wise. "I've always been more of calmer, even-keeled kind of guy. And then coach Graham kind of changed that and said 'The most excited team wins,' and he challenged me specifically to be the guy who brings the excitement," Daniels said. And the other directive, of course, is to play at the pace he envisions for this uptempo Air Raid offense. That goes back to the offensive line getting up field and getting set quickly to keep the defense unsettled between plays. That will be something to monitor and assess Saturday night in the season opener against Fresno State. "We're going to fly," Neilon said. "Obviously it's harder when we don't have people spotting like the real referees [in practice]. Once the real refs come in, we're going to be flying. We're going to run to them, we're going to run to the ball and try to go, go, go. ... "Graham just really instilled his mentality, that's been a huge difference -- play fast, play physical. If you make the wrong call, just play fast. That's what he really cares about. Just execute, play fast, finish." That sounds like something the Ultimate Warrior would endorse.



As it relates to the running game ...

As mentioned, the running game is a major question mark just based on what was witnessed on the practice field and in USC's two preseason scrimmages -- in the second one the running backs combined for 31 rushing yards on 17 carries. "We're confident, we have a lot talent in that room. We're going to be physical on Saturday and we're going to run the rock," Neilon said. The question was also posed to Helton, who has been pumping up the rushing aspect of Harrell's offense since he hired him over the winter. His answer might be telling. "I think it's going be something that when you look up it's an offense that takes what the defense gives them," Helton said. "One of the things that I think as you'll goes along with this, remember the RPO game that goes with this, remember how many times a back touches the ball out of the backfield. I can't remember in my 10 years being here as many catches as the running back has out of the backfield." Involving the running backs in the passing game makes a lot of sense, but the question remains how USC will be able to run the ball if and when it needs to.

Practice notes

Media is limited to watching the first 20 minutes of practice (and only twice a week) so there's not much to see and everything comes from a very small sample size as the first half of those 20 minutes are stretching. The offense didn't line up in teams during the window reporters were in there, but the defense did. It was only for a quick drill they do where the defense gets set and wherever the ball goes everybody runs to that spot. So read into this what you will, but there was one notable personnel change. Greg Johnson was the first-team nickel, with Chase Williams on the second-team. It was also notable that defensive ends Drake Jackson and Christian Rector were out there together. As we wrote about that earlier this month, we keep hearing that is the base alignment with both those defensive ends out there, subject to adjustment based on the matchup, but we've also seen them separated with Jackson moving to the second team a good bit as well. Olaijah Griffin and Chris Steele were the corners with the first group. Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao were the safeties, as usual, John Houston and Palaie Gaoteote were the linebackers, and Marlon Tuipulotu and Jay Tufele filled the interior of the defensive line. Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Adonis Otey were the second-team corners. There's been buzz about Johnson getting those first-team nickel reps, but it does surprise only because of how effusive DBs coach Greg Burns has been about Williams, his thorough command of that position (he compared his football IQ to Hufanga's), etc. Burns is available for interviews Wednesday, but he may not provide many answers as they're playing up this Friday depth chart reveal.

Injuries

These guys were out Tuesday (no surprises): DB Max Williams, LB Eli'jah Winston (in a boot), OLB Abdul-Malik McClain, DL Jacob Lichtenstein. WR Kyle Ford and TE Ethan Rae were in full pads but working off to the side during the time we were in there.



Solo

As we reported earlier this month, redshirt freshman linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu underfoot foot surgery and is out for the season. But Helton hadn't discussed it until Tuesday. "Solomon basically had surgery prior to coming to USC. We were hoping that surgery would heal properly, it didn't all the way. It was something that we feel being as big and strong a man as he is really needed to plate his foot -- steel plate it to hold bones intact," Helton said. "Anytime you get Lisfranc fracture, that's a different break. Our doctors really looked at it, and for his longevity at the game, we're looking at this as an investment. Obviously back-to-back years, he'll be eligible for a sixth year. "So like I told him, I said, 'Buddy, this is an investment. It's like going on a mission with a lot of kids.' He's taking two years, he'll get healthy and he'll have four years left to play and be an older player, which can be an advantage too. And be a healthy player, which is the most important thing."



Jayden Williams cleared by NCAA

It hasn't gotten much coverage, but freshman cornerback Jayden Williams was also awaiting an eligibility decision from the NCAA, believed to be regarding academic matters. He was in an uphill race to meet all his requirements on that end, and Helton said Tuesday that he has now been formally cleared to play this fall. It's unlikely he would be needed on defense, but it's possible he could get some action on special teams. Meanwhile, there's still no word from the NCAA on 5-star freshman WR Bru McCoy's waiver request. More on that here.

