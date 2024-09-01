The start of the season has finally arrived, and USC will have the spotlight Sunday as the 23rd-ranked Trojans square off with No. 13 LSU in one of the biggest games in Week 1 of the college football season.

Lincoln Riley's squad returns several key pieces this fall and will feature a new starting quarterback as Miller Moss takes over the reins of the offense.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised nationally by ABC.

This will serve as your one-stop shop for everything surrounding USC's season opener.

**JOIN OUR LIVE GAME CHAT HERE**