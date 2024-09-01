Advertisement
Published Sep 1, 2024
USC vs. LSU Game Day Central
The start of the season has finally arrived, and USC will have the spotlight Sunday as the 23rd-ranked Trojans square off with No. 13 LSU in one of the biggest games in Week 1 of the college football season.

Lincoln Riley's squad returns several key pieces this fall and will feature a new starting quarterback as Miller Moss takes over the reins of the offense.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised nationally by ABC.

This will serve as your one-stop shop for everything surrounding USC's season opener.

**JOIN OUR LIVE GAME CHAT HERE**

There has been plenty to examine about USC's 2024 squad throughout the offseason, and we have a roundup of links for you to check out and read up on ahead of Sunday's opener.

Pregame links

How Miller Moss won over Lincoln Riley and turned a USC dream into reality

USC coaches, teammates detail Ja'Kobi Lane's maturation into budding star

Bringing out the best in Bear Alexander: DT hoping to maximize potential

TrojanSports.com Roundtable: Perspective and predictions for USC-LSU

Top storylines for USC-LSU Showdown

Matchup Breakdown: LSU game to reveal a lot about USC immediately

Opposing View: Perspective from the LSU side of the matchup

PODCAST: Breaking down both sides of the marquee USC-LSU matchup

Takeaways and analysis as USC releases first official depth chart of season

Can new USC defensive staff, scheme bring out the best in LB Eric Gentry?

Once again, USC DE Anthony Lucas is riding a wave of hype into season

Lincoln Riley names Michael Lantz USC's starting kicker to open season

