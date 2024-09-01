The start of the season has finally arrived, and USC will have the spotlight Sunday as the 23rd-ranked Trojans square off with No. 13 LSU in one of the biggest games in Week 1 of the college football season.
Lincoln Riley's squad returns several key pieces this fall and will feature a new starting quarterback as Miller Moss takes over the reins of the offense.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised nationally by ABC.
This will serve as your one-stop shop for everything surrounding USC's season opener.
There has been plenty to examine about USC's 2024 squad throughout the offseason, and we have a roundup of links for you to check out and read up on ahead of Sunday's opener.
Pregame links
• How Miller Moss won over Lincoln Riley and turned a USC dream into reality
• USC coaches, teammates detail Ja'Kobi Lane's maturation into budding star
• Bringing out the best in Bear Alexander: DT hoping to maximize potential
• TrojanSports.com Roundtable: Perspective and predictions for USC-LSU
• Top storylines for USC-LSU Showdown
• Matchup Breakdown: LSU game to reveal a lot about USC immediately
• Opposing View: Perspective from the LSU side of the matchup
• PODCAST: Breaking down both sides of the marquee USC-LSU matchup
• Takeaways and analysis as USC releases first official depth chart of season
• Can new USC defensive staff, scheme bring out the best in LB Eric Gentry?
• Once again, USC DE Anthony Lucas is riding a wave of hype into season
• Lincoln Riley names Michael Lantz USC's starting kicker to open season