TrojanSports - Alec Simpson's five favorite commits in USC's 2021 recruiting class

Alec Simpson's five favorite commits in USC's 2021 recruiting class
After concluding our series of in-depth film evaluations on USC's 2021 commits, the only fitting way to cap the project is to spotlight the best of the bunch.
The Trojans rank No. 5 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 18 public commits, including 12 Rivals250 prospects, so picking a top five was no easy task and could certainly produce a range of justifiable selections.
But from my film breakdowns, here are the five who stood out above the rest:
(And if you missed any of the series, use these links to catch up on our full position-by-position breakdowns of USC's 2021 recruiting class, including those film evaluations and also a look at the remaining needs and top targets at each spot: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, OL, DL, LBs, DBs.)
Four-star QB Jake Garcia
Jake Garcia is an elite quarterback prospect who brings all the tools to compete as soon as he arrives on campus at USC. He has a live arm, shows the ability to throw on the run, is able to make plays with his feet, and does a great job of extending plays with pressure on him. His recruiting ranking as the No. 25 overall prospect in this class is definitely validated on tape as soon as his highlights start playing. Garcia also brings really fluid mechanics to the table as a passer that make him an elite quarterback prospect. It will be intriguing to see how he performs while playing his senior season in Valdosta, Ga., but expect Garcia to be ready to go as soon as he arrives back in Los Angeles.
Four-star LB Julien Simon
