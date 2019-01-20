TrojanSports.com

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- USC wide receiver commit Puka Nacua has assembled quite the trophy case this offseason while making the rounds on the all-star game circuit. The 4-star prospect who shattered a slew of Utah state receiving records at Orem High School was named the national Offensive Player of the Year at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, a couple weeks ago. On Friday, he and QB Taulia Tagovailoa were named Co-Players of the Year by the Polynesian Bowl here in Hawaii, and then Nacua was subsequently named the Offensive MVP of the game itself Saturday night. "[The trophy case] is getting bigger. It's definitely getting bigger. After the season it's gotten bigger as each week has gone by, but the award I got [Friday] night, it already got top shelf. I already marked it down top shelf. This one's going to be right up there next to it," Nacua said Saturday after the game at Aloha Stadium. "These awards, the Polynesian award[s], I think mean definitely a little bit more. I'm grateful to win every award, but these Polynesian awards represent my culture, my family, and [with] all these other Polynesian athletes that came out here, this one definitely has to go on top." Among the multiple single-season and career records Nacua compiled at Orem HS, he had 103 receptions for 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns in his senior season alone, marking the fifth-most single-season yards all-time nationally. He added a few more stats Saturday night in the Polynesian Bowl with a game-high 6 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown -- a beautiful 29-yard toe-tapping grab in the back corner of the end zone from BYU QB commit Jacob Conover that needed a replay review to overturn the initial missed call from the official. (Watch below)

"As soon as I caught it, I planted my foot. It was a video I watched of Antonio Brown -- place and drag -- so I saw the sideline, I placed my foot and I tried to drag both of them and I was able to get it in," Nacua said. "It was a crazy catch, it caught me off guard. But I told the ref, 'I can probably see my mark still over there on the sideline.' "To play in the game was great and to have that only topped it off to make it better." But he said the highlight was simply being part of the game in the first place and having the chance to play one more time as a high school star, in Hawaii no less. "In Utah, it's snowing right now so to be out here in Hawaii's great. The game couldn't be better to ask for to end my high school career," he said. Now Nacua just has to figure out where he's going to college. While he's been committed to USC since the summer, that decision has only gotten more difficult toward the end of this recruiting process. The Trojans have already signed three WRs in this class -- 5-star Bru McCoy, 4-star Drake London and 3-star Munir McClain -- and hold a commitment from 4-star Kyle Ford, who has to sign his National Letter of Intent still in a couple weeks on National Signing Day (Feb. 6). The WR depth in this class isn't necessarily deterring Nacua from choosing the Trojans, he has reiterated. But after visiting Utah and USC in December, he'll cram three more official visits in during these next two weeks -- to Washington next weekend and then to UCLA and Oregon the following week -- before making his final decision. "Feb. 6 is coming up pretty fast so we're pretty set on those three officials, kind of won't do anything else," he said Saturday night. "We'll get those three officials done and we'll go from there. It's going to be fun. Every school is a great school, so I can't say I'm choosing a wrong place. It's going to be hectic, but it's going to be fun too. I've been on this journey with my mom and my family, so I mean it's all kind of coming to the pinnacle and I have to make a decision."

USC OL signees Jason Rodriguez (left) and Gino Quinones bonded during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. TrojanSports.com

Forming a bond

The Polynesian Bowl featured two future USC offensive linemen (and maybe three if the Trojans land uncommitted 4-star prospect Enokk Vimahi). But early signees Jason Rodriguez and Gino Quinones grew especially close through the experience this week after having no real relationship previously. "We're pretty much brothers, we're family now," Rodriguez said near the end of the week. Said Quinones: "We've bonded a lot. We actually helped them get in from the airport, helped them find a rental car. We've bonded a lot." Rodriguez, a 4-star OT prospect, is from Hesperia, Calif., while Quinones, a 3-star OG, lives here in Honolulu. Because Quinones was a defensive lineman in high school, he stuck on that side of the ball this week, but he'll work as an interior offensive lineman at USC. "No other position can beat the chemistry and camaraderie of the O-line, no doubt," Rodriguez said. Rodriguez doesn't get to campus until the summer, while Quinones was an early enrollee and has already spent time in the program before flying back home for the event this week. "I just asked him about the workouts," Rodriguez said of what his future teammate has shared with him. "He said they're hard as hell."

Pittsburgh Steelers star WR and former USC standout JuJu Smith-Schuster runs the tug-of-war competition between the Polynesian Bowl participants earlier this week. Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster accommodates fans

Former USC standout and current Pittsburgh Steelers star WR JuJu Smith-Schuster spent the week here as something of an ambassador for the game while being named the 2018 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year. Earlier in the week, he was the judge for the teams' tug-of-war competition (see picture above). And on Saturday night, he spent hours signing autographs and taking photos with fans while circling the entire rim of the field for most of the game to make sure everybody was accommodated.

Former #USC standout and Pittsburgh Steelers star WR JuJu Smith-Schuster signing autographs and taking photos with fans at the Polynesian Bowl.@polynesiabowl pic.twitter.com/YdGrLbRQ2u — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) January 20, 2019

JuJu Smith-Schuster still going strong on the autograph and photos circuit here at the @polynesiabowl. pic.twitter.com/MsijTzyVZX — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) January 20, 2019

Decisions go as expected ...

Of the three players announcing their college choice during the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday night, two were relevant for USC ... and unfortunately for the Trojans both went as expected. Noa Pola-Gates, a 4-star defensive back from Gilbert, Ariz., with multiple family ties to the USC program, chose Nebraska, as Adam Maya reported here earlier in the week. Pola-Gates was the Trojans' top remaining DB target. "I'd say Puka, all the USC guys have been trying to get me really hard," Pola-Gates said during the announcement. "I'd say the fans and the coaching staff and how well bonded they were [made the difference]."

Noa Pola-Gates had a HUGE decision to make and he's ready to announce where he's taking his game.@HuskerFBNation will be so happy to have him. pic.twitter.com/Pk6RyLuQFN — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 20, 2019

And then 3-star defensive tackle D'von Ellies, from Owings Mills, Md., announced his decision of Penn State over USC. That too was expected, as the Nittany Lions had been recruiting Ellies hard since the summer while the Trojans really made their push in the last couple months.

BREAKING NEWS!! D'von Ellies commits to Penn State from the 2019 Polynesian Bowl 🤙 #PolyBowl2k19 pic.twitter.com/Wb2nkCzTUL — Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 20, 2019

USC LB signee Maninoa Tufono sets the tone

USC 4-star linebacker signee Maninoa Tufono, who is from Honolulu, led the charge all week as the teams perfected the ceremonial "Haka." He led his side before the game Saturday night once again. The usually soft-spoken Tufono (No. 50) definitely brought some fire to the proceedings.

Polynesian Bowl All-Stars performing Haka before game 🏈🌴🤙 pic.twitter.com/bazxJvFJ6F — Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 20, 2019

In case you missed it ...