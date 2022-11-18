As hard as it seems to believe now, it really was just a year ago that USC took the most embarrassing loss in a season full of them while getting blown out in the Coliseum 62-33 by none other than UCLA.

Those Trojans would, of course, finish 4-8 for the program's worst record in 30 years.

A little more than a week later, USC stunned the college football world by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma and setting all of this in motion.

The 9-1 start, the Heisman-caliber quarterback play, the No. 7 College Football Playoff ranking, one win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and the very viable hopes of earning a playoff berth when it's all said and done.

All of that has happened in one year.

Riley, the architect of a turnaround that has exceeded any realistic and even most optimistic expectations, has felt the need to remind the Trojans fan base of that lately, amid grumbles about the defensive struggles or, in the moment, the slow start last week against Colorado.

It's almost as if he's making sure this long-suffering fan base is allowing itself to fully enjoy this ride his Trojans are on.

"You guys know better than me -- everybody else was here before," Riley said Monday on his Trojans Live radio appearance. "... I told the team [Monday morning] in the team meeting, it's hard to be in the position we're in right now. It's hard to get here. It's not easy no matter if you're in Year 1 or Year 15. Right now, there's whatever, 120-something college football teams and there's probably all but about, what is it, three, four, five, whatever it is that would trade places with us in a heartbeat right now. So it's not easy to do. It's a great position to be in."

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who has been as blunt and critical of his own unit as anybody this season, had said much of the same after the win last Friday night after delivering his latest defensive critique.

"To be 9-1 sitting here in November, never take that for granted, man. We certainly won't," he said.

On Saturday evening at 5 PT, in a sold-out Rose Bowl Stadium and before a national television audience on FOX, the Trojans face one of their toughest challenges yet this fall in an 8-2 Bruins team ranked No. 16 in the CFP and AP polls.

Had UCLA not lost last Saturday to Arizona in perhaps the biggest upset of the week in college football, this might just have been the first top-10 showdown in this rivalry series since the memorable 1988 game when USC was No. 2 in the AP poll and UCLA No. 6.

Nonetheless, this marks the first meeting where both teams have been ranked since 2014, when USC was No. 19 and UCLA No. 9 in the CFP rankings; the first time either has been in the top 10 since 2011 (when the Trojans were No. 10) and the highest combined ranking since 2005 (with USC at 1, and UCLA at 11).

Yes, USC fans should appreciate all of this -- the buildup, the unreciprocated trash talk coming only from the UCLA side right now, the national spotlight that will shine on both teams Saturday, the stakes and what's still possible, all of it.

But just think about the players who have been through the full gamut over this last year(s). The guys who were on the losing side of that drubbing by the Bruins and many others in 2021. Who played in front of sadly small crowds in the Coliseum.

To now be here just a year later?

"Crazy," fifth-year offensive lineman Justin Dedich said this week. "You talk about it all offseason, this is what we want to do, and now it's here, it's in our grasp and it's just a crazy concept to grasp. The turnaround from last year to this year is just unbelievable. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and this staff. The things they've done to this program and the way they've turned it around is unbelievable."

Said sixth-year senior center Brett Neilon: "Just talking to Lincoln, you can just tell the type of guy he is. He's confident. The first meeting, it was like, 'Here's my plan and this is what we're going to do.'"

Riley is relentlessly confident, which is why his comments -- and similar ones he's made the last couple weeks -- don't come across as him seeking credit for all of this, even though he certainly deserves all he's gotten and more.

It seems more a reminder just to make sure everybody -- fans, perhaps even his own players -- maintain perspective on what it took to get here and how special it is to now have an opportunity like the one that awaits Saturday.

"To be at this point in Year 1 kind of where it all came from, it's not an accomplishment we're going to focus on right now, but it's not something we need to forget either," Riley continued. "Yeah, we've got to focus on getting better, focus on the opportunities ahead, absolutely, but let's also not forget that. There's got to be some context to it, because what this team has done, you look across history, stuff like this doesn't happen very often."

For perspective and our predictions ahead of the clash for the Victory Bell on Saturday, let's get into the weekly TrojanSports staff roundtable ...