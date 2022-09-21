It's hard to say how close left tackle Courtland Ford was to being available last Saturday vs. Fresno State, as he went through early pregame warmups with the rest of the USC offensive line but ultimately was unavailable in the game.

When Bobby Haskins had to miss some time Saturday with an apparent right shoulder injury, it was redshirt freshman Mason Murphy who filled in for him for 6 snaps at left tackle.

So what's the plan this week as the No. 7 Trojans (3-0) hit the road to play at fellow unbeaten Oregon State (3-0)?

Well, Lincoln Riley is keeping that in-house, but he did confirm Tuesday that both Ford and Haskins practiced and are expected to be available this week.

"Good, good, he's a full participant today," he said when asked about Ford. "Both of those guys were. And so yeah, it's good to have both guys back out there. ...

"We just gotta watch how the week unfolds, how these guys practice. Having more film will certainly be a plus one way or the other."

Haskins and Ford had split snaps evenly the first two games, before Ford's unspecified ankle/foot injury sustained in Week 2 ultimately sidelined him last week.

As for the early returns on the two left tackles ...

Well, PFF isn't much help in separating the two, as it has graded Ford at a 61.6 for the season and Haskins at a 61.3 -- both subpar. Per PFF, Ford has only allowed 1 QB hurry through his two games played (35 pass blocking snaps), while Haskins has allowed 6 QB hurries in 75 pass-blocking snaps over three games. Four of those came Saturday.

Neither is credited with yielding a sack by PFF -- though initially it did charge Haskins (and Murphy) for sacks allowed Saturday, it does not now, and in fact does not have any blame assigned for the 3 Fresno State sacks (perhaps putting the fault on QB Caleb Williams for holding onto the ball as long as he did.)

Both have graded out modestly in run blocking -- 67.3 for Haskins and 63.6 for Ford, both well below the rest of the starting linemen.

So it will be interesting to see who takes the first snaps Saturday in Corvallis, Ore, -- it had been Ford in the two games he played -- and what if any rotation exists with both tackles expected to be available.

RELATED: Full video and transcript from Lincoln Riley's comments Tuesday | Video interviews with USC players Tuesday | WR Gary Bryant to redshirt -- what it means for his future