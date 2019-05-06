No position on the team has a wider variance in what it could be this fall. There’s a world in which the USC linebackers are strong at each spot, and another where frontline guys are being shifted around in hopes of finding the right combination. My feeling is the arrangement we saw in spring will be a solid one, if not better.

Palaie Gaoteote isn’t at middle linebacker, where Clancy Pendergast last year said he would be. But I wouldn’t interpret this change as some form of extended punishment for how he fared there last season. It’s true that Pendergast trusts John Houston and Jordan Iosefa more. It might also be true that EA is a better fit at weakside linebacker, which gives him more free reign and pass rushing opportunities. Gaoteote, as you know, can be as good as anyone on the team. He covers so much space and his instincts are off the charts. It’s still too early to place a ceiling on him, but his DC at least appears to be committed to keeping him on the field, which was the first major hurdle. What shouldn’t be overlooked is Pendergast loved how EA played WLB in last year’s season finale against Notre Dame, and it apparently planted a seed for 2019.