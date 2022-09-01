Let's roll out the depth chart first, and then we can break down all of our takeaways.

But as there was so much anticipation for a look at the lineup decisions -- and as there is immense anticipation for this football season in general -- Twitter and message boards were abuzz nonetheless in the middle of the night with reaction.

WR

1. Brenden Rice, junior

2. Kyron Hudson, redshirt freshman, OR Kyle Ford, redshirt junior

WR

1. Mario Williams, sophomore

2. Tahj Washington, redshirt junior, OR Gary Bryant Jr., junior

LT

1. Courtland Ford, redshirt sophomore, OR Bobby Haskins, redshirt senior

LG

1. Andrew Vorhees, redshirt senior

2. Gino Quinones, redshirt junior

C

1. Brett Neilon, redshirt senior

2. Andrew Milek, redshirt sophomore

RG

1. Justin Dedich, redshirt senior

2. Joe Bryson, redshirt senior

RT

1. Jonah Monheim, redshirt sophomore

2. Mason Murphy, redshirt freshman

TE

1. Lake McRee, redshirt freshman, OR Malcolm Epps, redshirt senior

3. Josh Falo, redshirt senior

WR

1. Jordan Addison, junior

2. Terrell Bynum, redshirt senior

3. CJ Williams, freshman

QB

1. Caleb Williams, sophomore

2. Miller Moss, redshirt freshman

RB

1. Travis Dye, redshirt senior, OR Austin Jones, senior

3. Raleek Brown, freshman

Analysis:

Let's dive into the offense before moving on to the rest of the depth chart.

Biggest surprise? Brenden Rice winning one of the starting WR jobs. Now, entering the spring, I think we projected Rice as a starter, but coming out of spring and entering fall camp, we had heard more buzz for Terrell Bynum in the third WR conversation behind Jordan Addison and Mario Williams. But it shouldn't come as a total surprise, as outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons said Tuesday that Rice and Kyron Hudson had made the biggest gains since spring.

One can just look at Rice and see his potential as the 6-foot-3, 205-pound playmaker has perhaps the most impressive frame of any wideout on the team. He also put up some nice highlights last season despite playing for one of the abjectly worst passing offenses in the country at Colorado. He totaled 21 catches for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns and could be in line for a true breakout this season.

Sticking with the WRs, Hudson started to emerge in the spring after having his freshman season undermined by persistent hamstring issues. It will be interesting to see how much opportunity he or Kyle Ford, who missed time late in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, will get in a very, very deep receiving corps.

Jordan Addison and Mario Williams were the clear-cut No. 1-2 of that group, so no surprise there. But it has been a question of where Addison would line up. He was used in the slot on 576 of his 834 offensive snaps last year at Pitt, when he totaled 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns to win the Biletnikoff Award. Most likely he will be moved around, but on the depth chart at least he is listed as an outside receiver with Williams in the slot.

Speaking to the depth of competition at the position, USC's two top returning receivers -- Gary Bryant Jr. (44-579-7 last year) and Tahj Washington (54-602-1) -- are left battling for second-team work in the slot. We'll see how that plays out.

Moving elsewhere on the offense, as expected, there was no decision announced at left tackle. Offensive line coach Josh Henson said Tuesday that he could see both Courtland Ford and Bobby Haskins playing Saturday vs. Rice with the evaluation extending through the game.

No other surprises on the offensive line. Gino Quinones had locked in one of the backup guard spots, and there was some question as to who would fill the other, and it goes to walk-on Joe Bryson -- on paper, that is. But more likely, if relief was needed at left guard, Jonah Monheim would slide over from tackle with either Ford or Haskins taking his spot.

At running back, it's no surprise to see five-star freshman Raleek Brown on the depth chart -- he's going to have a role and is without a doubt the most intriguing "third-teamer." That, again, is more of an on-paper designation. Expect to see Brown utilized as either a ball-carrier or pass-catcher who can be moved around the field -- he's too talented and had too good of an August to be left on the sideline.

That said, it is surprising to see Darwin Barlow entirely left off the depth chart. It was clear he was behind Travis Dye and Austin Jones, but ... I just think back to when he transferred in two summers ago. He seemed to know he was going to have to bide his time behind Keaontay Ingram last year, but I got the sense he felt 2022 would be his turn then. College football is a tough business, be it for coaches or players. That said, injuries at running back are part of the routine over the course of a season and Barlow should get his opportunities to some extent.

Lastly, at tight end, this is again another on-paper framing of the position. From what was gleaned through camp, it seems like Lake McRee is ticketed for the H-back role while Malcolm Epps would be more of the flexed-out tight end. Both will play.