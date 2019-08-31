The time for talk is now over. Starting Saturday night in the Coliseum against Fresno State, everything will start to be revealed about this revamped, seemingly rejuvenated USC football team. For all the talk from coach Clay Helton about his commitment to making this a more disciplined, less penalized, more focused group, the proof will be in the performance. For all the hype and excitement around new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's version of the Air Raid, everybody will finally get to see the new-look offense fully unveiled, and the results -- not optimism and hope -- will now shape the story. While there truly are a lot of unknowns with this team, one thing seems clear -- everybody involved is ready to get this season underway and formally turn the page. "It feels good because people have been jawing about 'SC sucks, 'SC's this, 'SC's going to win 5 games again. I'm just ready to play and ready to prove them wrong," senior wide receiver Michael Pittman said. That means the time for looking backward and dwelling on that 5-7 2018 season is now over -- for the team at least. (Maybe not so much for the fans.) An out-of-town reporter tried to pry some perspective from Pittman this week about Helton's job status and how important the first few games are to his future, etc. Pittman wasn't biting. "So we're not really thinking about last year. It's all about this year and now," he said. Helton's future, sophomore quarterback JT Daniels' pivotal prove-it season, the young secondary, the offensive line, the questions about the rushing attack, the mixed expectations ... it will all be decided on the field finally, starting Saturday night against Fresno State. "It's been seven months of getting ready to get back in the Coliseum, a brand new Coliseum, and just a taste that we're ready to get out of our mouth -- a bad taste," Helton said. "We've worked excessively hard in making corrections off of last season. ... This is the most fun I've ever had as a coach in 25 years, this group. They're a joy to coach and they're kind of a shut up and work bunch." Now it's time to prove it.

Game time: 7:30 p.m. PT Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV: ESPN, with Jason Benetti on the play-by-play, Rod Gilmore the analyst and Quint Kessenich as the sideline reporter. Radio: Listen locally on KABC AM 790 Watch online: WatchESPN.com In the rankings: Neither team is ranked Line: USC -14 Series history: USC leads 2-1 (not counting a 2005 victory that was since vacated). The Trojans won the last meeting 52-13 in 2014 as Cody Kessler threw for 4 TDs and ran for another.



USC sophomore quarterback JT Daniels will look to show that the Air Raid offense is well suited to his skillset. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Images)

QB spotlight

USC quarterback JT Daniels is a fascinating storyline. The 5-star standout who excelled at national power Mater Dei HS was annointed as the next great USC quarterback before he even played in a game for the Trojans. Then things didn't go as well as most expected -- 2,672 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 starts -- and the bandwagon emptied quicker than fire drill. Yet, there's still every reason to believe that Daniels can put up huge numbers in USC's new offense -- a system that would seem ideally suited for his skills of being able to make decisive reads and spread the ball around the field accurately. USC relied too heavily on the deep ball last season. That is still in the offense, but there should be many more open looks elsewhere this fall. USC OC Graham Harrell said: "In this offense and in any offense I think the most important thing is just be the same person every single day, and I think that's what he did a really good job of is being the same every day." Fresno State QB Jorge Reyna, a redshirt senior, takes over for productive starter Marcus McMaryion. Reyna was named the 2019 starter coming out of spring practice. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 111 yards and 1 TD and rushed for 75 yards on 9 carries in limited backup duty last fall. He previously starred at West Los Angeles College, where he was named Metro League Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 3,646 yards, 39 TDs and 8 INTs in 2016 (with 386 yards and 7 TDs rushing). Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said (according to the AP): “It’s going to be a great test for him against a great defense that flies around. He’s just got to manage the game and do his part and not get too amped up about it, just play within himself.”

Senior wide receiver Michael Pittman should open a lot of eyes nationally this season if he stays healthy. (Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

Offensive X-factors

USC Where to begin for USC .. Aside from Daniels, upon which much of this season hinges, the hope for the Trojans is that Harrell's version of the Air Raid can truly maximize the wealth of talent at the wide receiver position. Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns are as good a trio as there is in the country. As our USC football analyst Max Browne noted this week, Pittman might be the most underrated WR nationally. But it doesn't stop there. Sophomore Devon Williams is a physical mismatch and has real breakout potential, while redshirt junior Velus Jones is looking to finally get the most out of his speed and abilities and is a nice fit for this offense.

Fresno State Fresno State averaged 34.6 points (26th nationally) and 421.5 yards per game (47th) last season, but the Bulldogs return only three offensive starters in running back Ronnie Rivers, tight end Jared Rice and right tackle Syrus Tuitele. Rivers, who was slowed early in camp by a hamstring injury, rushed for 743 yards and 10 TDs on 5.6 yards per carry last fall and also caught 26 passes for 311 yards and 3 TDs. Rice, meanwhile, is the team's top returning pass-catcher after hauling in 55 receptions for 664 yards and 3 TDs. Ultimately, the Bulldogs need Reyna to have a big season.





Freshman defensive end Drake Jackson has true star potential for USC. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

Defensive X-factors

USC This Trojans defense carries plenty of questions into the season, but also so many intriguing pieces. Obviously, the spotlight remains on the young cornerbacks. Sophomore Olaijah Griffin was the best of the bunch this preseason, and he is the most likely to emerge as a steady playmaker at that spot while redshirt freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart and freshman Chris Steele rotate on the other side. Meanwhile, the five players who could have the greatest impact on shaping this USC defense are sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga, sophomore linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, freshman defensive end Drake Jackson, redshirt senior defensive end Christian Rector and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Helton has suggested that Hufanga could be one of the top safeties in the country this season. He and Gaoteote both flashed their potential last season and are instinctive players with a knack for big plays. Jackson, a freshman revelation in the spring and summer, and Rector could take a lot of pressure of that young secondary if they can generate a consistent pass rush. And Tufele is also capable of contributing to that cause from the interior. All could be in line for career-best or breakout seasons.

Fresno State The Bulldogs' defense has held opponents to 16 points per game on average over the last two seasons while ranking third nationally last season at 14.1 PPG allowed. They haven't allowed an opponent to score 30 or more points since Washington put up 48 in Sept of 2017. Fresno State's streak of 25 straight games holding opponents under 30 points is the best in the FBS. That unit returns six starters, but it does lose all three starting linebackers and four of its top five leading tacklers -- including MLB Jeff Allison, the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Mykal Walker will take his spot after playing defensive end last season, totaling 87 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's the key if Fresno State is going to maintain the defensive standard it's established the last two years. Meanwhile, senior strong safety Juju Hughes (4 INTs in 2018) and cornerback Jaron Bryant have 56 combined career starts. Fresno State had 19 interceptions last season, fourth-best nationally.



Redshirt senior defensive end Christian Rector is looking to have a career year and said he thinks double-digit sacks is possible for him. (Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY sports)

Key Matchup

USC's DL vs. Fresno State's OL: The Bulldogs have actually been really stout on the OL the last two seasons, ranking 6th nationally in allowing just .86 sacks per game last fall and giving up just 22 sacks over the last two years combined. But they return only one starter to that unit -- right tackle Tuitele -- plus a 2017 starter who was out with injury last season in left guard Netane Muti. This is a prime opportunity for USC's aforementioned DL playmakers to establish an identity for this defense.



They said it ...

USC center Brett Neilon on pace of play and finishing: "It's a big difference, obviously, running to the ball, our calls are a lot shorter so we can get down, get set a lot faster. So we're going to put people away. Graham's really instilled that mentality into us," Neilon said. "He's been talking a lot about it. We just need to finish, finish, do us and we need that killer mentality. So he's been showing us little videos, hyping us up about it. Graham kind of has that swagger to him, that Texas mentality that screw them, it's about us, we're going to go finish. It's kind of trickled down and you can see it." USC quarterback JT Daniels on playing in a high-volume passing attack: "Obviously I'm excited. It is the Air Raid -- quarterbacks love the Air Raid. But to be honest, it doesn't matter if we go out there and throw 100 times or we throw two times. As long as we go out there and win and execute, I'll be happy." USC DBs coach Greg Burns on his young corners: "I've got a general idea what to expect. It is what it is -- they're young. I've played young guys before, but at the same time once they start to play that's the cool part. I just want to get it started, get that first game in, get that first hit and all of a sudden it's like, hey, it's football, go play. So I'm not necessarily worrying about that. I think they're going to do a good job." USC wide receiver Michael Pittman on what's changed: "I just feel like we have more confidence maybe, and our quarterback has more confidence. He's been here and I feel like we're all just ready to play football."

Predictions

Here were our staff picks for the season opener: Ryan Young: I'll take USC 41, Fresno State 21. The Bulldogs actually have an impressive streak of 25 straight games holding opponents under 30 points, but that ends Saturday night. Fresno State lost some key cogs in that defense and there's too much anticipation for this Trojans offense for Harrell and Co. not to dial up a strong debut performance. I respect Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, though, and I think he'll exploit some of USC's defensive vulnerabilities, but I don't expect a true challenge. Tajwar Khandaker: USC 35, Fresno State 17. This Fresno State squad is not the same one that lost only two games and finished ranked No. 18 in the nation. They lost the core of their passing offense, the most successful element of their team, and now lack a clear identity. They’ll be well coached, and they won’t be pushovers, but this Trojan team is too talented, and (I think at least) too driven to let this one slide. I expect there to be mistakes aplenty, but USC will be too consistently superior on both sides of the ball. The Trojans take this one with relative ease. **Join our Pick The Score And Win contest on the Trojan Talk message board and compete for prizes**

