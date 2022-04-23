USC Spring Game Central: Live blog, links and more

It's gameday! Sort of ... Fans get their first look at Lincoln Riley's Trojans today as USC holds its spring game in the Coliseum at noon PT, live on ESPN.

The Trojans are playing one live half of football, going offense vs. defense (as opposed to dividing into two teams due to depth issues) and live hitting. They're expected to be on the field prior to the scrimmage for drills/practice.

Reminder, attendance is free and there is a lot to do before and after the game.

Follow along all day with our live blog on Trojan Talk!

Also, get caught up on all of the key spring storylines here:

